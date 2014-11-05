Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 GMT unless stated)

Group E

Bayern Munich v AS Roma

Manchester City v CSKA Moscow

Group F

Ajax Amsterdam v Barcelona

Paris St Germain v APOEL Nicosia

Group G

Maribor v Chelsea

Sporting v Schalke 04

Group H

Athletic Club v Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk v BATE Borisov

Man City have no room for errors against CSKA

LONDON - Everyone at Manchester City is flying high after the 1-0 derby win over Manchester United at the weekend but they could all come crashing back to earth after Wednesday's meeting with CSKA Moscow in the Champions League (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CITY, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

Bayern target quick qualification with Roma win

BERLIN - Bayern Munich are making short work of the Champions League group stage, the German giants aware that a home victory over Roma on Wednesday will advance them to the knockout round with two games to spare (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Struggling Athletic Bilbao host group leaders Porto

BARCELONA - With a solitary point from three matches, Athletic Bilbao badly need a win against Group H leaders Porto if they are to have any chance of making it through to the last 16. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BILBAO (PIX) expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

We will also bring you individual reports on the other leading matches plus quotes and sidebars on merit. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals

In the run up to the elite eight-man ATP World Tour Finals, that take place in London from Nov. 9-16, Reuters will run a series of exclusive interviews over five days.

We have already run interviews with grand slam champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Berdych and full Q&A interviews with U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and Japanese trailblazer Kei Nishikori.

- -

Nishikori goes from Project 45 to Elite 8

PARIS - After becoming the first Asian man to reach a grand slam singles final and coming agonisingly close winning the title, Kei Nishikori will achieve another milestone when he becomes the first player from the continent to compete at the ATP World Tour Finals. (TENNIS-MEN/FINALS-NISHIKORI (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 1580 words)

- -

Cilic cannot get enough of the fun times

PARIS - In the not too distant past, a right arm injury that forced U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic to miss a Masters tournament would have caused the Croatian a great deal of stress. Not anymore. (TENNIS-MEN/FINALS-CILIC (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 1520 words)

- -

Berdych still searching for his 'chosen one'

PARIS - Ivan Lendl might be "way too busy" to be his mentor but Tomas Berdych has not given up the dream of jumping on the 'super coach' bandwagon. TENNIS-MEN/FINALS-BERDYCH (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 890 words)

- -

WTA: Taipei Ladies Open, Taipei (to 9)

Open GDF Suez de Limoges, Limoges (to 9)

MOTOR RACING

Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix preview

Hamilton can hammer home his advantage over Rosberg

SAO PAULO - A first victory in Brazil for Lewis Hamilton on Sunday would make him the first British F1 driver to win six races in a row. Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg, 24 points adrift with 75 to play for, will do what he can to stop him. Mercedes look sure to equal the record of 15 wins in a season either way. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW, PIX, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for the race at Interlagos.

GOLF

Haas, Price proud to captain Presidents Cup teams

INCHEON, South Korea - Drawing players from the far-flung corners of the globe and trying to build a team just days before the Presidents Cup has been a factor in the Internationals' poor record in the event, but 2015 captain Nick Price has a few tricks up his sleeve to change things around. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/CAPTAINS, moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- -

Burnout not the reason for US Ryder woes: PGA Tour chief

INCHEON, South Korea - U.S. Ryder Cup failure at Gleneagles this year had little to do with player burnout from the PGA Tour's burgeoning schedule and was simply a case of Europe dominating the foursomes and making more birdies, Tour chief Tim Finchem said. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/FINCHEM, moved, by Peter Rutherford)

- -

"One-armed bandit" Palmer chasing European Tour jackpot

LONDON - The European Tour calls him the "one-armed bandit" and there is no doubting Britain's Jason Palmer, who chips one-handed, will bring a new dimension to golf when he makes his full-time debut on the circuit next year. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/PALMER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 800 words)

CRICKET

Australia v South Africa, Adelaide, first T20

Rossouw fires South Africa to T20 victory over Australia

SYDNEY - Rilee Rossouw smashed a sparkling 78 off 50 balls to drive a youthful South Africa side to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 250 words)

RUGBY

No tinkering from South Africa's Meyer for Irish test

DUBLIN - South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer has remained loyal to the players who beat New Zealand last month by naming an unchanged starting lineup for the opening match of their northern hemisphere tour against Ireland on Saturday. (RUGBY-SAFRICA/TEAM (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

France's tinkerman Saint-Andre names another 9-10 pairing

PARIS - France manager Philippe Saint-Andre is continuing his experiments with yet another halfback pairing as France take on Fiji in the first of three November tests on Saturday. (RUGBY-FRANCE/TEAM (UPDATe 1), moved, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

NBA

Defending champion Spurs host Hawks

The defending champions San Antonio Spurs host the Atlanta Hawks while former league MVP Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls visit the Milwaukee Bucks in two of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 950 words)

NHL

Rangers host Red Wing in Original Six clash

The New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden for a clash of Original Six rivals in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

