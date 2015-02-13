Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Christchurch (2200)

Australia v England, Melbourne (0330)

Co-hosts look to continue momentum in World Cup opener

CHRISTCHURCH - Co-hosts New Zealand will be looking to continue their momentum from a superb buildup and start the World Cup with a bang against 1996 champions and 2007 and 2011 beaten finalists Sri Lanka when the tournament opens at Halgey Oval. (CRICKET-WORLD/NZ-SRI (PIX), expect from 2200 GMT/7 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury and John Mehaffey, 400 words)

Australia looking to make statement against England

MELBOURNE - Australia will seek to humble a young England lineup in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their World Cup opener and justify their status as the tournament's favourites (CRICKET-WORLD/AUS-ENG (PIX), expect pre-match lead by 0300 GMT / 10 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1930)

Strugglers Borussia Dortmund eye first home win of the year

BERLIN - Struggling Borussia Dortmund, boosted by the contract extension of Germany international Marco Reus this week, will look to score their first home win of the year against Mainz 05 and climb out of the relegation playoff spot.(SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1930)

Marseille eye top spot as mid-table Reims visit

PARIS - Olympique Marseille can take provisional top spot in Ligue 1 from Olympique Lyonnais with a win over visiting Stade de Reims before the current leaders visit FC Lorient on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Dutch Championship

AZ Alkmaar v PSV Eindhoven (1900)

PSV aim for 15-point lead but face tough trip to Alkmaar

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven can move a provisional 15 points clear of Ajax Amsterdam with a win at fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar before their distant title rivals host Twente Enschede on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Almeria v Real Sociedad (1945)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach (to 15)

Hicks, Holmes take one-shot lead into second round

Unheralded American Justin Hicks and compatriot J.B. Holmes take a one-shot lead into the second round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. John Daly, Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker are among six golfers a shot back. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 350 words)

European Tour: Thailand Classic, Hua Hin (to 15)

Jimenez overcomes flu to take one-stroke lead in Thailand

Miguel Angel Jimenez showed little signs of discomfort from a bout of flu on Friday as he took a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the Thailand Classic with a six-under-par 66 in the second round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)

Captain-elect Clarke appears at Belfast function

BELFAST - Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke, the odds-on favourite to be chosen next week as Europe's 2016 Ryder Cup captain, talks to the media at a golfing function in Belfast. (GOLF-RYDER/CLARKE, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Ian Graham, 400 words)

Alpine ski world championships (to 15)

Ligety and Hirscher set to clash for giant crown

BEAVER CREEK - The giant slalom will represent the last chance for Ted Ligety to defend one of his three alpine ski championship gold medals in what could be one of the epic clashes of fortnight with the American known as Mr. GS going against Austrian Marcel Hirscher who has already claimed one of his crowns. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/MEN-GS, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

NHL

Sharks to find bite versus Coyotes

The San Jose Sharks look to snap a three-game skid against a struggling Arizona Coyotes team and close in on the league-leading Nashville Predators in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

RALLYING

Rally of Sweden (to 15)

