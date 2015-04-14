Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League

Quarter-final first legs

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1845)

Juventus v Monaco (1845)

Atletico host Real in repeat of last season's final

MADRID - Atletico Madrid host neighbours and holders Real Madrid at the Calderon as last season's finalists seek to gain the upper hand in their respective bids to reach the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Juventus determined to prove their worth

TURIN - Juventus will be eager to forget about their shock Serie A defeat against bottom-of-the-table Parma at the weekend when they take on Monaco. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/JUVENTUS (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

NHL

Race to Stanley Cup one of the most wide open in years

The odyssey that is the Stanley Cup playoffs begins this week. We look ahead to the two-month tournament with a seven-part package consisting of an overall preview, a look at the importance of goalies, Canada's bid to end its Stanley Cup drought, brief profiles on all 16 teams, key storylines to watch and schedule of first-round action. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 550 words) SEE ALSO: (NHL-PLAYOFFS/GOALIES, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 600 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Cameron French, 650 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX-EASTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX-WESTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 290 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ (FACTBOX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

Stokes looks to extend innings with tail

Ben Stokes will resume on 71 not out after a fine innings of 143 from Ian Bell helped England to recover from a terrible start as they begin the second day on 341 for five. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

Euroleague playoffs start with doubleheader

BELGRADE - CSKA Moscow are at home to Panathinaikos in a battle of six-times Euroleague winners while holders Maccabi Tel Aviv visit Fenerbahce Istanbul as the best-of-five quarter-final playoff series gets underway. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 300 words)

NBA

Raptors and Clippers among playoff teams in action

The Toronto Raptors, in their penultimate game before the playoffs, eye a fourth consecutive win when they visit the Boston Celtics while the playoff-bound Los Angeles Clippers try to improve their seeding when they visit the Phoenix Suns in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Orioles host Yankees in clash of AL East rivals

The defending American League East champion Baltimore Orioles host CC Sabathia and the division rival New York Yankees in one of the 13 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

Copy on merit

