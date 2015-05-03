Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230)

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1500)

Chelsea on brink of title

LONDON - Jose Mourinho's Chelsea will clinch their first Premier League title in five years if they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 650 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Granada (1500)

Valencia v Eibar (1700)

Malaga v Elche (1900)

Valencia look to get back on track

BARCELONA - Valencia, who had a poor April with just two wins in the month, aim to get back on track for a top-four place with victory over Eibar. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Mainz v Hamburg SV (1330)

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)

Gladbach hunting Champions League spot

BERLIN - Borussia Moenchengladbach bid to reclaim third place, and boost their chances of seizing a Champions League group stage place for the first time, when they meet Hertha Berlin. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Atalanta Bergamo v Lazio (1300)

Fiorentina v Cesena (1300)

Inter Milan v Chievo Verona (1300)

Verona v Udinese (1300)

Napoli v AC Milan (1845)

Lazio determined to hang on to second place

MILAN - Lazio attempt to maintain their grip on second position when they take on Atalanta. Juventus secured the title with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Lille v Racing Lens (1200)

Monaco v Toulouse (1500)

Nantes v Paris St Germain (1900)

PSG look to open up a gap at the top

PARIS - Paris St Germain, level with Olympique Lyonnais at the top of the table, can open up a three-point lead by winning at Nantes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Asian Soccerex (to 6)

Two-day forum begins

DEAD SEA, Jordan - The Asian Football Confederation showed a lack of democracy in allowing FIFA president Sepp Blatter to address its congress while none of those campaigning to replace him could, Jordan FA head Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein has said. (SOCCER-ASIA/FORUM-ALI, moved, by Mike Collett, 450 words)

Argentine league championship

Boca Juniors clash with River Plate in top-of-table derby

BUENOS AIRES - Boca Juniors host arch-rivals River Plate in the "superclasico" with both looking to take sole charge at the top of the standings. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

BOXING

Mayweather Jr. cements his place among the greats

LAS VEGAS - We assess Floyd Mayweather Jr's impact on boxing after his unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao in their welterweight showdown. (BOXING-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words). See also BOXING-WORLD/PACQUIAO and BOXING-WORLD/MAYWEATHER stories which moved earlier.

NBA

Wizards try to keep streak going at Hawks

The Washington Wizards, who swept the Toronto Raptors in four games in their first-round playoff series, visit the top-seeded Atlanta Hawks to open their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HAWKS (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

Warriors square off with Grizzlies in West

The Golden State Warriors continue their quest for a league title as they face the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in Game One of their Western Conference semi-final series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/WARRIORS (PIX), expect by 0001 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

NHL

Canadiens out to rally against Lightning

The Montreal Canadiens try to bounce back from their double overtime opening game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADIENS (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

Blackhawks try to go up 2-0 on Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks clash with the visiting Minnesota Wild in Game Two of their Western Conference semi-final series after the Blackhawks won the opening game of the best-of-seven series 4-3. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

Ducks hope to keep soaring against Flames

The high-scoring Anaheim Ducks go for their sixth playoff victory without a loss when they bid for a 2-0 lead over the Calgary Flames in Game Two of their Western Conference semi-final series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/DUCKS (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Wacha goes for fifth win for high-flying Cardinals

Michael Wacha bids for his fifth win of the season when the National League-leading St Louis Cardinals take on the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates; The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox complete their weekend series in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

WGC Match Play Championship (to 3)

McIlroy, Casey resume quarter-final match

SAN FRANCISCO - World number one Rory McIlroy returns early to complete his quarter-final match with England's Paul Casey in the WGC-Match Play Championship at TPC Harding Park. (GOLF-WGC/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: North Texas Shootout, Irving (to 3)

Thompson, Park share lead in Texas

American Lexi Thompson and South Korean Park In-bee share a one-stroke lead over three others at 9-under par entering the final round of the North Texas Shootout at Irving, Texas. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 300 words)

ATHLETICS

World Relays, Nassau Bahamas (to 3)

Bolt, Gatlin in World Relays

Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt and American challenger Justin Gatlin are expected to renew their rivalry when they lead their nations' 4x200 metres relays on the second day the IAAF World Relays. (ATHLETICS-RELAYS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Bridgetown, third test (to 5)

England lead by 107 runs at start of third day

BRIDGETOWN - Eighteen wickets fell on an extraordinary second day, leaving the third and final test between West Indies and England intriguingly poised in Barbados. (CRICKET-WINDIES/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/ 2 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Munich Open

Murray eyes first claycourt title against Kohlschreiber

MUNICH - World number three Andy Murray will attempt to win the first claycourt title of his career when he takes on twice champion and local favourite Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final.

(TENNIS-MEN/MUNICH (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

ATP: Istanbul Open

Federer to meet Cuevas in final

ISTANBUL - Former world number one Roger Federer takes on third-seeded Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas in the final. (TENNIS-MEN/ISTANBUL, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Spain, Jerez

Lorenzo wins Spanish Grand Prix

JEREZ, Spain - Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo started on pole and savoured his first victory of the season, beating world champion compatriot Marc Marquez in his home Spanish Grand Prix.(MOTORCYCLING-SPAIN/(PIX), moved, 300 words)

SNOOKER

World championship, Sheffield, England (to 4)

Copy on merit

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland

Copy on merit

- - - - (London desk editor: Alan Baldwin)