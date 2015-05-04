Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Hull City v Arsenal (1900)

Arsenal poised to seal Champions League berth at Hull

LONDON - Arsenal can all but seal a Champions League berth with a victory at relegation-threatened Hull City, who sit one point and two places above the drop zone with four games remaining. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Almeria v Celta Vigo (1845)

- -

Serie A

Cagliari v Parma (1845)

- -

Champions League

Real Madrid face another defensive barrier at Juventus

Having battled to break down one of Europe's meanest defences in the quarter-finals, Real Madrid will have to do it all over again when they face Juventus in their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/JUVENTUS (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

- -

Asian Soccerex Forum (to 6)

Soccerex Asian Forum ends with Maradona on the podium

DEAD SEA, Jordan - Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players the world has ever seen and Argentina's captain when they won the World Cup in 1986 is the guest of honour at the conclusion of the Soccerex Asian Forum. (SOCCER-ASIA/FORUM, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

James, Cavaliers take on Bulls in semi-final opener

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the tough task of winning without forward Kevin Love, who is out for the season, when they meet the visiting Chicago Bulls in Game One of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final playoff series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CAVALIERS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- -

Clippers worry about injured Paul as they meet Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers, who ousted the league champion San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, may be without injured point guard Chris Paul meet the well-rested Houston Rockets to start their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final playoff series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/ROCKETS (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

NHL

Rangers bid to take series lead against Capitals

The New York Rangers try to win a second consecutive game in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final with the Washington Capitals that is deadlocked at 1-1 as the playoff series moves to Washington. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CAPITALS (PIX), expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Astros hope to push streak to 11 in a row

The surprising Houston Astros go for their 11th consecutive win when the American League leaders send Dallas Keuchel (3-0) to the mound for a Texas showdown against the visiting Rangers in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 10)

- - - -

SNOOKER

World championship, Sheffield, England (to 4)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)