Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Spanish Formula One Grand Prix

Alonso and Rosberg in Thursday news conference

BARCELONA - Fernando Alonso is one of three Spanish drivers in the regular Thursday news conference along with Nico Rosberg, who will be looking to rein in championship-leading Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton on Sunday (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect stories from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League, semi-final, first leg (1905)

Napoli v Dnipro

Sevilla v Fiorentina

Holders Sevilla continue title defence against Fiorentina

MADRID - Holders Sevilla continue their bid for a fourth title in Europe's second tier club competition when they host Italian side Fiorentina, the first meeting between the pair in European competition. (SOCCER-EUROPA/SEVILLA (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Soccer-Napoli host Dnipro in Europa League semi-final

MILAN - Napoli, attempting to win their first European trophy since 1989, host Ukraine's Dnipro in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. (SOCCER-EUROPA/NAPOLI (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup round of 16 first and second leg

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 10)

Sharapova battles past Wozniacki into Madrid semis

MADRID - Maria Sharapova remained on course for consecutive Madrid Open titles when she recovered from dropping the second set to beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Thursday and book a spot in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MADRID/ moved plus stories throughout, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v Pakistan, 2nd test (to 10)

Pakistan in charge after Azhar's double ton

DHAKA - Azhar Ali struck his maiden test double hundred and Asad Shafiq registered his sixth century as Pakistan took firm control of the second and final test against Bangladesh. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Players Championship (to 10)

McIlroy, Spieth and Day in tasty grouping at TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida - Fresh from victory at last week's WGC-Cadillac Match Play, world number one Rory McIlroy will launch his bid for an 11th PGA Tour title when he tees off in the opening round at the TPC Sawgrass in high-profile company alongside Masters champion Jordan Spieth and seventh-ranked Australian Jason Day. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect first lead by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Mauritius Open (to 10)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NHL

Lightning host Canadiens in pivotal clash

The Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for a pivotal Game Four matchup in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/LIGHTNING (PIX), expect by 0215 GMT/10:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- -

Wild face do-or-die clash with Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild try to avoid being swept out of the playoffs when they host the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Four of the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/WILD (PIX), expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Indians' winless Kluber faces Royals

Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber tries to snap a four-game skid to start the season when he takes the mound on the road against the reigning American League champion Kansas City Royals in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Eligibility rules under the spotlight as World Cup looms

SINGAPORE - Rugby's controversial eligibility rules, which make it easy for players to pick and choose which countries they want to represent, are back in the spotlight with the World Cup looming. The critics want the rules changed, saying they threaten to turn the sport's biggest event into a farce. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ELIGIBILITY (SPORTS FEATURE), moved, by Julian Linden, 600 words) (Europe desk editor: Justin Palmer)