CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

U.S. try to make it three in a row

The United States, runaway leaders in Group A, go for their third consecutive win when they meet Panama after Haiti play Honduras in a CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader at Kansas City. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, expect by 0415 GMT/0015 AM ET, 350 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Big guns hold news conferences on rest day

PAU, France - Most of the big favourites, starting with overall leader Chris Froome, hold news conferences on the first rest day of the Tour. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), moving shortly, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Spieth to partner Johnson and Matsuyama in Open first round

Jordan Spieth, aiming to become the first golfer to win the year's first three majors since 1953, will partner fellow American Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama at the British Open on Thursday. (GOLF-OPEN/GROUPINS, moved, 150 words)

Faldo, Johnson, Casey discuss St Andrews plans

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - Nick Faldo, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey host news conferences as the countdown begins to Thursday's opening round in golf's oldest major. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

'Flying Dumbos' celebrate after Chun's US Open win

SEOUL - As a math prodigy and with a near genius IQ level of 138, it is safe to say the nickname 'Dumbo' is not a reference to South Korean golfer Chun In-gee's intelligence. (GOLF-LPGA/CHUN, moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

Southern hemisphere ease into gear in Rugby Championship

SYDNEY - There will be no definitive answer as to where the balance of power in international rugby lies until Oct. 31 at Twickenham but the truncated Rugby Championship, which kicks off on Friday, should provide a few clues. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

We will also move an accompanying factbox

CRICKET

England v Australia Ashes series

MELBOURNE - Paceman Mitchell Starc took pain-killing injections for his strained ankle to bowl through Australia's opening Ashes defeat in Cardiff but is confident he will be fit for the second match at Lord's, captain Michael Clarke has said. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/STARC, moved, 350 words)

Bangladesh v South Africa

Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur earns maiden test call-up

DHAKA - Bangladesh's teenage fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been rewarded for his strong limited overs performances with a call-up to the squad for next week's first test against South Africa. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, moved, 400 words)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES (to 26)

Beach volleyball gets set to take over Pan Am Games

TORONTO -The high profile beach volleyball competition begins while the first rowing medals will be awarded and diving events wrap up and on a busy Day Three of the Pan American Games. There is also an automatic berth to the 2016 Rio Olympics at stake in the men's air rifle event. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Pujols tops seeds for Home Run Derby

Sluggers from the American and National Leagues, including top seeded Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels, square off in the newly formatted Home Run Derby that is a prelude to Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Cincinnati on Tuesday. (BASEBALL-HOMERUN/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 250 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.