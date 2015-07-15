Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Spieth, Watson, Stenson discuss St Andrews plans

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - World number two Jordan Spieth, five-times British Open champion Tom Watson and seventh-ranked Henrik Stenson host news conferences on the eve of the third major of the season. (GOLF-OPEN (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - Forget about Tiger v Phil or Rory v Ricky. With respect to Messrs Woods, Mickelson, McIlroy and Fowler, the 144th British Open that begins Thursday at St Andrews in Scotland is about Jordan v History. (GOLF-OPEN/SPIETH-HISTORY, moved, by Paul Ingrassia, 850 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome leads Tour on second day in the Pyrenees

CAUTERETS, France - Briton Chris Froome defends his overall lead in the 11th stage, a 188 km trek in the Pyrenees featuring the ascents of the col d'Aspin and col du Tourmalet (CYCLING-TOUR/(PIX), by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 450 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia

England feeding off rare 'feelgood factor'

England's cricketers are riding the wave of a rare "feelgood factor" but have put their Cardiff success behind them and are looking only forward, captain Alastair Cook said ahead of the second Ashes test against Australia. (CRICKET-ASHES/ENGLAND, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Clarke confident Nevill will fill Haddin's gloves

Australia have every faith wicketkeeper Peter Nevill will make a strong impression on his debut at Lord's when he replaces Brad Haddin for the second Ashes test, captain Michael Clarke said. (CRICKET-ASHES/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, second ODI, Pallekele

Pakistan hope to stretch lead against Sri Lanka

Pakistan, having won the test series, will look to carry their momentum into the second of the five-match one-day international series for a 2-0 lead against hosts Sri Lanka. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Bangladesh v South Africa, third ODI, Chittagong

Bangladesh meet S. Africa eyeing third series win

Having won their past two one-day international series against Pakistan and India at home, Bangladesh have a chance to make it three in a row when they meet South Africa in the third and final match with the series tied at 1-1. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

Trinidad and Mexico vie for Group C win

Trinidad and Tobago, already through to the quarter-finals, need a draw with Mexico to lock up top spot in Group C, while Guatemala and Cuba meet in the early game in Charlotte, North Carolina (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, expect by 0330 GMT/11.30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Champions League second qualifying round, first leg

Copy on merit

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round 1)

All Blacks unleash linebreakers against Pumas

The All Blacks pack has another chance to shake out the cobwebs while a potentially game-breaking combination will be blooded in midfield when New Zealand begin their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina on Friday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEW ZEALAND (PREVIEW), moved, 450 words)

We moved an accompanying factbox

- -

Kriel debuts, Burger at number eight for Springboks

SYDNEY - Jesse Kriel will make his test debut at centre and Schalk Burger will start at number eight when South Africa take on Australia in their Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA-TEAM), moved, 450 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Swimmers take over Pan Am Games

TORONTO - Swimmers will get a chance to take over the Pan American Games spotlight with medals being awarded in men's and women's 200m freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and the men's 4x200m freestyle relay while the weightlifting, artistic gymnastics, rowing and water polo competitions come to a close. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT, 8 PM ET) (London Desk Editor: Justin Palmer)