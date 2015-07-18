Reuters sports schedule at 1545 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi has died of critical head injuries sustained at last year's Japanese Grand Prix, his family said in a statement on Saturday. He was 25. (MOTOR RACING-BIANCHI/ moved, 400 words)

- - - -

FIFA INVESTIGATION

US SEC launches civil probe in FIFA bribery case - source

WASHINGTON - U.S. securities regulators are examining the behavior of several companies with links to FIFA or other soccer bodies caught up in a major corruption scandal to see if there were possible violations of U.S. federal bribery laws, a person with knowledge of the matter said. (SEC-FIFA/PROBE (EXCLUSIVE) moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 500 words)

- -

Major sponsors Coca-Cola, McDonald's demand reforms at FIFA

MIAMI - Two top sponsors of FIFA and its World Cup tournaments on Friday ratcheted up pressure on the global soccer body for major reforms as a corruption scandal casts a lengthening shadow over the sport. (SOCCER-FIFA/COLA moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Open to finish on Monday for first time since 1988

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - The British Open will end on a Monday for the first time since the late Seve Ballesteros won at Royal Lytham in 1988 after high winds caused havoc on Saturday. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 650 words)

- -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship (to 19) Auburn, Alabama

Korean Kim and Australian Hensby one ahead at Grand National

South Korean Kim Meen-whee, seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour, and Australia's Mark Hensby take a joint one-shot lead into the second round after posting nine-under totals of 133 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 19) Sylvania, Ohio

Korean Jang stays out in front at Highland Meadows

First-round leader Jang Ha-na of South Korea extended her lead to two strokes after 36 holes in the rain-delayed LPGA event after firing a bogey-free four-under 67 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Fifty-four players have yet to complete the second round. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia, second test, Lord's (to 20)

Cook hits 96 as England battle to save follow-on

LONDON - Alastair Cook made a brave 96 as England battled to avoid the follow-on on the third day of the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's. (CRICKET-ASHES/, (PIX) moved with updates to follow, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

International Champions Cup

Manchester United start American tour with win

Morgan Schneiderlin took less than five minutes to score on his Manchester United debut in a 1-0 win over Mexico side Club America on Friday (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED, moved, 350 words)

- -

SOCCER

Bartomeu, Laporta front-runners in Barca election

BARCELONA - Josep Maria Bartomeu and Joan Laporta are the front-runners as Barcelona members choose the future president to run the club for the next six years. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (PIX) expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

U.S. meet Cuba, Jamaica take on Haiti in last eight

The reigning champion United States take on Cuba in the first of two quarter-finals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland before Haiti and Jamaica meet in a clash of Caribbean heavyweights. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, expect by 0330 GMT/11.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

MLS

New York City face struggling Revolution

New York City FC seek to continue their recent hot form when they meet the slumping New England Revolution, on a five-game losing streak, in one of eight games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER/MLS, expect by 0500 GMT/0100 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

PAN AM GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Women's marathon opens Pan Am athletics competition

TORONTO -Brazil's Adriana Aparecida da Silva of Brazil will try to defend her women's marathon crown as the high-profile athletics competition begins while the final swimming medals will be handed out, including the women's gruelling 800m freestyle. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Cummings wins Tour de France 14th stage, Froome still leads

MENDE, France - Briton Stephen Cummings of the MTN-Qhubeka team won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 178.5-km ride from Rodez. Briton Chris Froome of Team Sky retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.(CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Davis Cup quarter-finals (to 19)

Selected reports from the Davis Cup quarter-final ties. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

ATP: Hall of Fame Tennis Championship (to 19) Newport, Rhode Island

Karlovic faces Sock in last four in Newport

Second seed Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, seeking a seventh ATP World Tour title, takes on fourth-seeded American Jack Sock after Australia's John-Patrick Smith faces American Rajeev Ram in the first of the two semi-finals. (TENNIS-US/NEWPORT (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 300 words)

