Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

World championships, Beijing (to 30)

Rudisha trusts his pace to regain 800 world title

BEIJING - Kenya's Olympic champion David Rudisha put three difficult years behind him and trusted his finishing pace to regain the world 800 metres title at the Bird's Nest. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/800 (PIX, TV), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League playoffs, second leg (kickoff 1845 GMT)

Dinamo Zagreb v Skenderbeu Korce

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Basel

Malmo v Celtic

Monaco v Valencia

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rapid Vienna

Former Champions League finalists Valencia take a 3-1 lead into the second leg against 2004 runners-up Monaco with a place in the group stage up for grabs. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

English Capital One Cup second round (1845)

Aston Villa v Notts County (IV)

Birmingham City (II) v Gillingham (III)

Burton Albion (III) v Middlesbrough (II)

Bury (III) v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Shrewsbury Town (III)

Doncaster Rovers (III) v Ipswich Town (II)

Fulham (II) v Sheffield United (III)

Hartlepool United (IV) v Bournemouth

Hull City (II) v Rochdale (III)

Luton Town (IV) v Stoke City

Milton Keynes Dons (II) v Cardiff City (II)

Newcastle United v Northampton Town (IV)

Peterborough United (III) v Charlton Athletic (II)

Portsmouth (IV) v Reading (II)

Preston North End (II) v Watford

Queens Park Rangers (II) v Carlisle United

Rotherham United (II) v Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday (II) v Oxford United (IV)

Sunderland v Exeter City (IV)

Swansea City v York City (IV)

Walsall (III) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Barnet (IV)

West Bromwich Albion v Port Vale (III)

Copy on merit

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barclays (to 30)

Major winners Spieth and Day ready for showdown

EDISON, New Jersey - U.S. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth and U.S. PGA Championship winner Jason Day hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round of The Barclays, the first event of the lucrative FedExCup playoffs that culminate with the Tour Championship in Atlanta. (GOLF-PGA/BARCLAYS (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

Solheim Cup always creates a few niggles, says Matthew

LONDON - There are always some niggly moments between the two sides during a Solheim Cup match but the players generally end the biennial team event as friends, European wildcard pick Catriona Matthew has told Reuters. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/MATTHEW (INTERVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 13)

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France-Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome, eighth after Monday's third stage, continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta titles in the fourth leg. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

High-flying Blue Jays take on the Rangers

Left-hander Mark Buehrle goes for his 14th win of the season when he takes the mound for the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays against the host Texas Rangers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London desk editor: Ed Osmond)