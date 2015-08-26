Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

World championships, Beijing (to 30)

Kenyans test positive at world championships - IAAF

BEIJING - Kenyan athletes Koki Manunga and Joyce Zakary have been handed provisional bans after failing doping tests at the world championships, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Wednesday. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/DOPING (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)

- -

James, Merritt battle African challengers in 400m final

BEIJING - Olympic champion Kirani James looks set to do battle with reigning world champion La Shawn Merritt as well as African challengers Wayde van Niekerk and Isaac Makwala for the title of the king of the single lap in the 400 metres final.

(ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), moved with updates throughout, by Nick Mulvenney and Gene Cherry, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League playoffs (1845)

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) v Astana (Kazakhstan)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Lazio (Italy)

Club Bruges (Belgium) v Manchester United (England)

CSKA Moscow (Russia) v Sporting (Portugal)

United on the brink, Astana seeking to make Kazakh history

MADRID - Manchester United will secure a berth in the group stage if they defend a 3-1 lead at Club Bruges, while Astana, who have a 1-0 advantage before visiting APOEL Nicosia, can become the first Kazakh team to play in the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

English Capital One Cup second round (1845)

Barnsley (III) v Everton

Copy on merit

- -

AFC Champions League

Gamba hold Jeonbuk to dour 0-0 draw in ACL quarter-final

Japanese champions Gamba Osaka successfully stifled the attacking flair of Jeonbuk Motors to grab a goalless draw in a drab first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS-JEONBUK, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

SINGAPORE - Swimming's governing body has cleared Chinese Olympic champion Sun Yang of any wrongdoing following complaints over an altercation at the world championships. (SWIMMING-SUN/ expect by 1500 GMT, by Julian Linden, 550 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 13)

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France-Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome, ninth after the fourth day, continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta titles in the fifth stage into Alcala de Guadaira. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Durban

DURBAN - South Africa host New Zealand in the third and final one-day international at Kingsmead to decide the series winner. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barclays (to 30)

PGA winner Day sizes up first stop of FedExCup series

EDISON, New Jersey - Golf's latest major winner, Australia's PGA Championship winner Jason Day, looks ahead to Thursday's first round of The Barclays, the opening event of the four-tournament FedExCup playoffs at Plainfield Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/BARCLAYS (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cueto eyes 10th win of season for high-flying Royals

Right-hander Johnny Cueto shoots for his 10th win of the season when he takes the mound for the American League Central-leading Kansas City Royals against the visiting Baltimore Orioles in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)