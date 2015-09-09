Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Swiss treat on Arthur Ashe Stadium court

NEW YORK - Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka target semi-final spots in a Swiss treat on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Second seed Federer takes on Frenchman Richard Gasquet while Wawrinka faces big-hitting South African Kevin Anderson. Women's second seed Simona Halep will try to reach her first U.S. Open semi when she clashes with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Platini purrs as underdogs enjoy Euro 2016 expansion

LONDON - Critics condemned the expansion of the European Championship finals when they were increased from 16 to 24 teams but the revamped qualifying competition has coughed up some surprising results with UEFA president Michel Platini telling Reuters he is delighted with the outcome. (ANALYSIS-SOCCER-EURO/OUTSIDERS (PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 750 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Wallaby Mitchell grasps second chance for third World Cup

Australia winger Drew Mitchell never thought he would be preparing for a third Rugby World Cup this week. Now he is, it is a fair bet it is the experience of 2007, not 2011, he will be looking to repeat. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia's Haddin calls time on career

SYDNEY - Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin announced his retirement from first class cricket on Wednesday, following Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Chris Rogers in stepping down from tests in the wake of the Ashes series defeat. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HADDIN) (PIX, TV), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 550 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Mayweather and Berto discuss welterweight title bout

LAS VEGAS - Undefeated five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr and fellow American Andre Berto hold a joint news conference ahead of their 12-round welterweight showdown at the MGM Grand on Saturday. We continue our build-up to what holder Mayweather (48-0) has said will be the final fight of his career. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

- - -

BASEBALL

Martinez goes for 14th win for Cardinals

Right-hander Carlos Martinez is scheduled to go for his 14th win of the season as the high-flying St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 13)

Dutchman Dumoulin expected to snatch lead after time trial

MADRID - Fourth-placed Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) is expected to leapfrog Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Fabio Aru of Italy (Astana) and Rafal Majka of Poland (Tinkoff-Saxo) after the 38.7-km individual time trial in Burgos. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Tour of Britain (to 13)

