Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

FIFA

Scala reveals FIFA reforms but chances of change uncertain

BERNE - A comprehensive and radical set of reforms for world football's corruption-plagued governing body FIFA were unveiled on Thursday but it remains far from clear whether they will even be voted upon. (SOCCER-FIFA/REFORMS, moved, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

Prince Ali to expand on FIFA presidency bid in London

LONDON - Jordanian Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, who is making a second bid for the FIFA presidency speaks to delegates at a symposium in London when he is expected to expand on his plans for his campaign ahead. (SOCCER-FIFA/ALI, expect by 1600 GMT/12:PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Serena Williams takes on Vinci for place in U.S. Open final

NEW YORK - All the action takes place under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights as top seed Serena Williams bids for a return to the U.S. Open final when she takes on Italy's Roberta Vinci. A win by the world number one would leave her just one victory away from completing a calendar year grand slam. Second seed Simona Halep battles another Italian Flavia Pennetta in the other semi-final. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 600 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Barca play at Atletico in clash of last two title winners

MADRID - Champions Barcelona and 2013-14 winners Atletico Madrid have each won their opening two games of the campaign but one of those perfect records will be spoiled when they clash at the Calderon on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Premier League

De Gea poised for timely United return

LONDON - With impeccable timing, David De Gea could return to Manchester United's starting lineup for Saturday's clash against arch-rivals Liverpool having been the scourge of the Merseysiders at Old Trafford last season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

BOXING

Trainers speak to the media ahead of Saturday's fight

LAS VEGAS - We continue our build-up to Saturday's welterweight title fight between the holder, undefeated five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, and his challenger, fellow American Andre Berto. Mayweather's trainer and father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and his opposite number, Virgil Hunter, discuss their preparations for the scheduled 12-round bout at the MGM Grand. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/TRAINERS (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

Mayweather's legacy, according to boxing great Holyfield

LAS VEGAS - Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield talks to Reuters about the legacy carved out by Floyd Mayweather Jr. who has said he will end his boxing career on Saturday with his welterweight title defence against Andre Berto. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/HOLYFIELD (INTERVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

RUGBY

World Cup

Georgia rely on Kiwi for 'ultimate' All Black challenge

LONDON - Sending his Georgia side out to face New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup will provide a special moment for Kiwi coach Milton Haig and an imperishable memory for his players. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/GEORGIA-HAIG, moved, by Mark Trevelyan, 550 words)

Understated All Blacks head to England for World Cup

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen continued his theme of attempting to downplay expectations as his side prepared to leave for the World Cup in England on Thursday, emphasising the 2015 team were probably less arrogant than previous incarnations. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND, moved, 500 words)

Freakish Folau set to make impression at maiden World Cup

SYDNEY - Israel Folau has always made a big first impression and only the foolhardy would bet against him doing so again later this month when he makes his Rugby World Cup debut for Australia. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-FOLAU, moved, 400 words)

LONDON - We continue the build-up to the tournament in England which starts on Sept. 18. (RUGBY-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

NFL

Brady leads Patriots in NFL season opener

After the most turbulent offseason of his glittering career, Tom Brady turns his focus back to the gridiron as he leads the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots into the 2015 NFL season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. (NFL-PATRIOTS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs' Arrieta eyes MLB-leading win No. 19

Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta looks to become the first 19-game winner on the season when he takes the mound versus the host Philadelphia Phillies in one of the eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Dumoulin looks to defend narrow lead from chasing Aru

MADRID - After blasting to victory in Wednesday's time trial, leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) has a three-second advantage over Fabio Aru (Astana) before the 204-kilometre ride between Roa and Riaza. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Tour of Britain (to 13)

