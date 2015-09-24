Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

THURSDAY'S MATCH

New Zealand v Namibia (1900)

Outsiders Namibia face ultimate test against All Blacks

LONDON - The All Blacks have rung the changes for their second Group C match but will still field a dazzling array of talent against rank outsiders Namibia who open their tournament at the Olympic Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-NAMIBIA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Trevelyan and Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v Samoa

Springboks seek to revive World Cup hopes

BIRMINGHAM - South Africa, stunned by Japan in their opening match, will look to get their campaign back on track on Saturday but opponents Samoa are capable of inflicting further humiliation on the Springboks. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-SAMOA (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

England v Wales

England ready to repel Welsh in first Pool A showdown

LONDON - England and Wales, world-ranked third and fourth, clash at Twickenham knowing the losers will have to beat second-ranked Australia to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals, such is the quality of the World Cup's 'Group of Death'. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND-WALES (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix

SUZUKA, Japan - Formula One world champions Mercedes see resurgent Ferrari as a genuine threat and have done since early in the season, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg said at the Japanese Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/FERRARI, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Real Betis v Deportivo La Coruna (2005)

- -

Serie A (1845)

Empoli v Atalanta (1845)

- -

Ligue 1 (1700)

Montpellier v Monaco (1655)

- -

LONDON - We will have all the latest team news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship (to 27)

Day and Spieth go head-to-head again

ATLANTA - New world number one Jason Day and U.S. Masters/U.S. Open winner Jordan Spieth tee it up together for the first round of the 29-man, season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club where the FedExCup playoffs points leader at the end of the event will receive a $10 million bonus. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: European Open, Bad Griesbach, Germany (to 27)

- - - -

NFL

Manning's Giants eye first win of season

Eli Manning and the New York Giants look to avoid an 0-3 start to the season when they host Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins in the opening game of Week Three. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rangers look to move closer to division title

The Texas Rangers, trying to stave off the Houston Astros for top spot in the American League West, visit the Oakland Athletics in one of the 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 27)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

