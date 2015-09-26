Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

FIFA

Swiss target world soccer chief Blatter in criminal probe

ZURICH - Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Sepp Blatter, the head of world soccer body FIFA, on suspicion of criminal mismanagement and misappropriation of funds, the Swiss attorney general's office said. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER, by Brian Homewood and Mark Hosenball, moved, 600 words)

FIFA has been "decimated" by scandals, says Prince Ali

ZURICH - FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan said that soccer's governing body has been "decimated" by the recent wave of scandals and that he has heard from "many member associations" in the last 24 hours. (SOCCER-FIFA/ALI, moved, 334 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Sunderland

Southampton v Swansea City

Stoke City v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham United v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Chelsea (1630)

Spurs thrash leaders Man City, Chelsea visit Newcastle

LONDON - Leaders Manchester City were thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in the early kickoff, while struggling champions Chelsea visit Newcastle United in the late game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Barcelona v Las Palmas (1400)

Real Madrid v Malaga (1615)

Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano (1830)

Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1830)

Eibar v Celta Vigo (2005)

Barca aim to put Celta loss behind them against Las Palmas

BARCELONA - Barcelona seek to get back on track in La Liga following their 4-1 thrashing at in-form Celta Vigo with the visit of Las Palmas, while leaders Real Madrid take on Malaga and Atletico Madrid are at Villarreal in a clash between the fourth and third-placed teams. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1600 GMT/12PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330)

Mainz v Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach

VfL Wolfsburg v Hanover 96

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

Hamburg SV v Schalke 04

Leaders Bayern out to extend lead against Mainz

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich will go five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga if they beat Mainz 05 for their seventh straight victory this season, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund in action on Sunday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

AS Roma v Carpi (1600)

Napoli v Juventus (1845)

Juve visit fellow strugglers Napoli, Roma host Carpi

MILAN - Champions Juventus travel to Napoli with both sides in need of a win after a dismal start to the season, while last season's runners-up Roma should dismiss lowly newcomers Carpi as they bid to breathe life into a stuttering campaign. (SOOCER-ITALY/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800)

Nantes v Paris St Germain (1530)

Caen v GFC Ajaccio

Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Lyon

Stade Rennes v ES Troyes AC

Bastia v Toulouse

PSG look to extend Ligue 1 lead

PARIS - Unbeaten champions Paris St Germain hope to extend their lead in Ligue 1 when they visit struggling Nantes at La Beaujoire with second-placed St Etienne, who are a point behind, not playing until Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

Dutch championship

Utrecht v SC Cambuur (1630)

Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem (1630)

Ajax Amsterdam v Groningen (1745)

AZ Alkmaar v Heracles Almelo (1845)

PSV Eindhoven v NEC Nijmegen (1845)

Leaders Ajax host Groningen, PSV welcome Nijmegen

AMSTERDAM - Leaders Ajax Amsterdam host mid-table Groningen while PSV Eindhoven need a win at home to Nijmegen to stay in touch with the leaders and second-placed Heracles Almelo, just a point off top spot, visit lowly AZ Alkmaar. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

MLS

Houston look to maintain playoff push against Colorado

The Houston Dynamo, on the outside looking in at eighth place in the Western Conference, will be looking for a confidence boosting win in their late playoff push when they host the struggling Colorado Rapids in one of six games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

Italy v Canada (1330)

Italy and Canada look to rebound from opening defeats

LEEDS, England - Italy, still without injured captain Sergio Parisse, and Canada bid to get off the mark in Pool D after defeats in their opening games. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ITALY-CANADA (PIX), expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v Samoa (1545)

Wounded South Africa ring the changes against Samoa

BIRMINGHAM, England - South Africa have plenty to prove when they face Samoa at Villa Park in a team showing eight changes from the side stunned 34-32 by Japan in their opening World Cup Pool B game. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-SAMOA (PIX), by Mark Gleeson and Rex Gowar, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by , 400 words)

- -

England v Wales (1900)

Local rivalry moves onto world stage

LONDON - England and Wales clash in the first meeting between two of the three big guns in Pool A as they look to bolster their quarter-final hopes. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND-WALES, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words plus sidebars, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Ossian Shine).

- -

PREVIEWS

Australia v Uruguay

Wallabies to make changes for Uruguay

BIRMINGHAM, England - Australia will field a much-changed team against Uruguay on Sunday after beating Fiji 28-13 in their opening Pool A match. The Wallabies failed to get a bonus point and must beat the South Americans comprehensively to keep the pressure on group rivals England and Wales. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-URUGUAY (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Scotland v United States

Scotland face fitness test from physical United States

LONDON - Scotland, having seen off a tired looking Japan after their heroics against South Africa, face a fitness challenge of their own with only four days' preparation for a clash with the United States. The Scots must make some personnel changes and may find it tough to grab the bonus point that could prove crucial in a tight Pool B. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SCOTLAND-USA (PREVIEW), moved, by John Geddie, 400 words)

- -

Ireland v Romania

Schmidt to utilise squad depth against Romania

LONDON - Competition for places will be foremost in Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's mind with the New Zealander set to ring the changes for their second Pool D game against Romania on Sunday after a slick opening win over Canada. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND-ROMANIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix qualifying

Motor racing-Rosberg on pole in Japan after Kvyat crash

SUZUKA - Nico Rosberg put Formula One world champions Mercedes on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday after Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat crashed heavily and brought qualifying to an early close. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 442 words)

We will also have news from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship (to 27th)

Stenson set to spar with Spieth in third round

ATLANTA - Henrik Stenson will duel Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth in the final pairing of the third round at the PGA Tour's season-ending event with the Swede holding a three-shot lead over the 22-year-old American at East Lake Golf Club. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: European Open, Bad Griesbach, Germany (to 27)

Schwartzel in three-way tie for the lead

BERLIN - Former U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, 2008 European Open winner Ross Fisher and fellow Briton Graeme Storm share the lead on 10-under-par going into the third round in Germany. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA

Guangzhou Open, China (to 26)

Jankovic and Allertova square off

Serbia's former world number one Jelena Jankovic meets giantkilling Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic in the final of the Guangzhou International. (TENNIS-WOMEN/GUANGZHOU, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 250 words)

- -

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

Bencic upsets Wozniacki to reach Tokyo final

Belinda Bencic upset Caroline Wozniacki in the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open, advancing to the final against either Agnieszka Radwanska or Dominika Cibulkova. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TOKYO, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 250 words)

- -

Korean Open (to 27)

Copy on merit

- -

ATP

Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

SPORT

Aerobatic plane racer keeps 'pushing the envelope'

ELOY, Arizona - As one of the top pilots on the Red Bull Air Race circuit American Kirby Chambliss competes in a sport where you do not often get the chance to learn from your mistakes. (SPORT-AIRRACING/CHAMBLISS (FEATURE), moved, by Steve Keating, 850 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Road Cycling world championships (to 27)

Prevot defends women's title

RICHMOND, Virginia - Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France defends the women's road race title against a top field that includes in-form World Cup champion Lizzie Armitstead of Britain. (CYCLING-WORLD/WOMEN, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mets' Harvey aims for 13th win of season

Right-hander Matt Harvey shoots for his 13th win of the season when he takes the mound for the National League East-leading New York Mets against the hosting Cincinnati Reds in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Patrick Johnston)