SOCCER

European Championship

Group C

Poland v Northern Ireland (1600) Nice

Germany v Ukraine (1900) Lille

Group D

Turkey v Croatia (1300) Paris

We will have reports on the above group games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

We will also bring you the latest news and reaction to the scenes of violence in Marseille and Nice that have tainted the opening two days of the Euro 2016 tournament.

- -

Copa America

Brazil face Peru in Group B

Brazil and Peru, both on four points from two matches, meet in Foxborough looking to seal top spot in Group B. Third-placed Ecuador, on two points, must beat Haiti to have any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-COPA/, (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Canadian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole and chasing fifth Canadian GP win

MONTREAL - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position, with championship-leading Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg alongside, as favourite to win in Montreal for the fifth time in his F1 career. (MOTOR-F1-CANADA/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Ian Gordon, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, third test (to 13)

Hosts in charge at Lord's

LONDON - England, 237 runs ahead of Sri Lanka overall, start the fourth day's play at Lord's on 109 for four in their second innings. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect throughout, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors on verge of clinching championship

The Golden State Warriors, one win away from securing back-to-back NBA Championships, prepare for what they hope will be a victory celebration on Monday, while the Cleveland Cavaliers plot to spoil the party in Game Five in Oakland. (NBA-FINALS/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins have another crack at claiming Stanley Cup

After blowing a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup at home on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins have another opportunity to close out the series, this time on the road, as they take a 3-2 series lead into Game Six against the San Jose Sharks. (NHL-STANLEYCUP/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Miley and Hamels on top for pitching duel

Wade Miley (6-2) is scheduled to start for the Seattle Mariners and Cole Hamels (5-1) is expected to take the mound for the Texas Rangers as the top two teams in the American League West meet in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis

Berger three ahead in pursuit of first PGA Tour win

Daniel Berger, seeking a first PGA Tour victory, takes a three-shot lead into the final round at the TPC Southwind after posting a 54-hole total of 10-under 200. Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker and D.A. Points are tied for second. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Sammamish

Ko leads in pursuit of third straight major

World number one Lydia Ko, winner of the past two women's majors, seeks to complete a rare hat-trick as she starts the final round with a one-shot lead at Sahalee, just east of Seattle. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

SAILING

America's Cup Series hits Lake Michigan

America's Cup Series hits Lake Michigan

Six teams, including ORACLE TEAM USA, Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank TEAM Japan, will compete in the final day of America's Cup World Series Chicago, a qualifying event for the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda, on the fresh water of Lake Michigan. (SAILING-AMERICASCUP/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)