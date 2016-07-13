Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

GOLF

British Open (to 17)

Red-hot Johnson discusses Troon plans

TROON, Scotland - American Dustin Johnson, the hottest player in golf following his recent wins at the U.S. Open and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and Open organisers the R&A host news conferences on the eve of the third major of the year. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 400 words)

SOCCER

With Euro 2016 over, attention turns to club football as teams prepare for the new season. We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

OLYMPICS

India shuttler Nehwal wants to hit the ground running in Rio

BENGALURU, India - Adapting quickly to playing conditions at the Rio Olympics will pose the biggest challenge for players, says Indian medal hope Saina Nehwal, who is aiming to better the badminton bronze medal she won in London four years ago. (OLYMPICS-RIO/BADMINTON-NEHWAL, moved, by Nivedita Shankar, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)