Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)

Chelsea eye record-equalling 14th straight win

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur will be determined to stop London rivals Chelsea equalling the record of 14 consecutive Premier League wins when they meet at White Hart Lane. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, third test (to 7)

Australia still in driving seat in Sydney

SYDNEY - Pakistan will resume their first innings on 126 for two on the third day of the test looking to eat further into Australia's imposing lead of 412 runs as they try to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect from 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, second test, third day (to Jan 6)

Philander makes early inroads against Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN - South African pace man Vernon Philander made early inroads as he took the first wicket of Sri Lanka's second innings and began the bid to bring an early end to the second test at Newlands. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, update at close, 400 words)

GOLF

Woods's form and battle for top spot will be 2017 issues

The form of Tiger Woods as he seeks to replicate the halcyon days of his prime will be a major focus of 2017, while other storylines of interest include the attempt of world number one Jason Day to retain top spot ahead of young guns such as Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. (GOLF-PGA/2017, expect by 1745 GMT/12:45 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Brisbane International (to 8)

Wawrinka and Nishikori reach Brisbane quarter-finals

World number four Stan Wawrinka began the new season with a straight-sets victory over Viktor Troicki in his Brisbane International debut while third seed Kei Nishikori also reached the quarter-finals. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, moved, 350 words)

WTA: Auckland Classic (to 7)

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 8)

NBA

Cavs battle bulls, Warriors host Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers host the Chicago Bulls while the Golden State Warriors try to pad their lad atop the overall standings when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in two of the seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Canucks put four-game win streak on the line

The Vancouver Canucks look to extend their win streak to a season-high five games when they host the Arizona Coyotes in one of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)