Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 kickoffs)

Round of 16 second leg

Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Barca bid for historic comeback win

BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica

Benfica eye another quarter-final

DORTMUND, Germany - Benfica take a 1-0 lead into the second leg as they bid for their third quarter-final spot in six seasons. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BOR-SLB/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 ET, 400 words)

Premier League

Manchester City v Stoke City

Man City seek to cut Chelsea's lead

LONDON - Third-placed Manchester City attempt to cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the table to eight points with victory over mid-table Stoke. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-STO/, expect by 2200 GMT/3:PM ET, 300 words)

Argentine players set to end strike, resume championship BUENOS AIRES - The Argentine first division championship, held up since early last month over financial problems, looks set to start with players ending a strike as clubs pay up to five months in salary arrears. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/, expect by 1700 GMT/ noon ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v South Africa (to 12)

First test evenly poised after Elgar century

Dean Elgar will return to the crease on 128 not out after he held together South Africa's innings on the first day of the first test against New Zealand with the visitors resuming on 229 for four on the second day at University Oval in Dunedin. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect throughout from 0015 GMT/7:15 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22nd)

Netherlands look to advance in WBC

The Netherlands (1-0) and their quartet of Major League Baseball infielders aim to claim a berth in the second round of the World Baseball Classic when they take on Taiwan (0-1) in the four-team Pool A in Seoul, while Japan tries to go to 2-0 in Tokyo when they meet Australia as Cuba (0-1) looks to level their record against China in Pool B. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/ , expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 375 words)

NBA

Streaking Spurs host Kings

The red-hot San Antonio Spurs put the league’s longest active win streak on the line when they host the Sacramento Kings in search of a ninth consecutive victory while the first-placed Golden States Warriors seek a third consecutive victory when they host the Boston Celtics in two of the 11 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Crosby’s Pens visit Jets

Sidney Crosby tries to add to his league-leading 34 goals when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Winnipeg Jets while the Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings in a clash of Original Six franchises in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)