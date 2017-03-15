Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions league (1945)

Monaco v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

Monaco and City promise goalfest

PARIS - Monaco face Manchester City looking to overturn a two-goal deficit in the Champions League last-16 tie with both promising to go for goals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ASM-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Atletico eye fourth straight quarter-final berth

MADRID - Atletico Madrid aim for a place in the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth straight year when they host Bayer Leverkusen after a 4-2 first-leg away win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEV/, expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Premier League/FA Cup

We'll have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures which include Manchester City against Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Asian Champions League

Diamonds visit SIPG with unbeaten records on the line

Asian Champions League Group F leaders Urawa Red Diamonds travel to face Shanghai SIPG in a clash of unbeaten teams, while FC Seoul host Western Sydney Wanderers. In Group H, leaders Jiangsu Suning play Gamba Osaka and Adelaide United host Jeju United. (SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Michael Church, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One season preview package

We will move the first four items of a three-part preview package for the Formula One season, which starts in Australia on March 26. The first part moved at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, with the second and third parts moving at the same time on Thursday and Friday.

Formula One faces overhaul after Ecclestone departure

LONDON - The old ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone has gone, pushed aside by F1's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money. (MOTOR-F1-SEASON/FUTURE (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

Drivers beef up to cope with G-force from revamped cars

LONDON - Heavier, faster and more physical, the 2017 Formula One cars are subjecting drivers to far greater G-forces. As a result, they have been putting on muscle over the winter. (MOTOR-F1-SEASON/PHYSICAL (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move factboxes on F1 changes and the calendar: (MOTOR-F1-SEASON/CALENDAR and MOTOR-F1-SEASON/CHANGES, (GRAPHIC)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 19)

Muguruza, Pliskova battle for semi-finals

Reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays world number three Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic for a berth in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California. Eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova meet in an all-Russian quarter-final. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM PM ET, 400 words)

Federer and Nadal in fourth-round showdown

Australian Open champion Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal stage a rematch of their Melbourne final in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open, while world number two Novak Djokovic seeks revenge against young Australian Nick Kyrgios, who beat him in their first meeting this month at the Mexican Open. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Alpine World Cup finals

Titles up for grabs in final downhill races

The final downhill races of the Alpine World Cup season for men and women take place in Aspen with each title still up for grabs. (ALPINE-WORLD/, expect from 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs battle Trail Blazers, Celtics face T’Wolves

The San Antonio Spurs, in a tight battle with the Golden State Warriors for top spot in the Western Conference, host the Portland Trail Blazers while the Boston Celtics try to inch closer to first in the East when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in two of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

Japan look to punch ticket to semis

Undefeated Japan can secure a berth to the semi-final of the World Baseball Classic with a win against an Israel team that can force a Pool E tiebreak with a win in Tokyo. Netherlands face winless Cuba in the other Pool E clash while Venezuela face the United States in a Pool F clash in San Diego. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Streaking Flames host Bruins

The red-hot Calgary Flames try to extend the league’s longest active win streak to 11 games when they host the Boston Bruins while Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins host the Philadelphia Flyers in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Gold Coast 2018 presentation

LONDON - Retired Olympic cyclist Anna Meares and officials, including Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg, attend a Gold Coast 2018 briefing at Australia House. (GAMES-COMMONWEALTH/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Gareth Jones)