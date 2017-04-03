Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Premier League

We follow up the weekend action with leaders Chelsea suffering a surprise home defeat that opened the door to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League title race. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Football Association to vote on reform package

LONDON - The FA board has proposed reforms after conducting a review of its corporate governance over the past six months. If majority approved by the Council on April 3, the package will be voted on by shareholders at an annual general meeting on May 18. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/FA-REFORM)

Coverage on merit

Colombia's Atletico Nacional arrived in southern Brazil on Monday for what promises to be one of the most emotional matches of the year - Tuesday's first leg of the South American Supercup final against Chapecoense, the team that was almost wiped out in an airline crash before the two clubs were due to meet in the Copa Libertadores last November. (SOCCER-CHAPECOENSE/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 300 words

GOLF

U.S. Masters

We look ahead to this week’s U.S. Masters with a six-part package consisting of an overall preview of the year’s first major, stories on defending champion Danny Willett, two-time major winner and American world number six Jordan Spieth, five golfers to watch at Augusta National, a list of past champions and statistical highlights at the Masters. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PREVIEW), moving at 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond and Frank Pingue)

See also: (GOLF-MASTERS/WILLETT, moving at 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 517 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/SPIETH, moving at 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 600 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/FIVE, moving at 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/CHAMPIONS, moving at 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 265 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/STATISTICS, moving at 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 385 words)

Fowler and Rahm discuss Masters preparations

American Rickie Fowler and Spaniard Jon Rahm are among those scheduled to hold news conferences to discuss their final preparations ahead of this week’s U.S. Masters at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Indians face Darvish and Rangers to open season

Corey Kluber takes the mound for American League champion Cleveland Indians as they face the Texas Rangers and Yu Darvish in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule as most clubs open their season. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Trail Blazers tangle with Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers, trying to stay ahead in the race for the Western Conference's final playoff spot, visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the only game on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NCAA BASKETBALL

Tar Heels battle Bulldogs for title

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels face the Gonzaga University Bulldogs in the championship game of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament. (BASKETBALL-NCAA/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 350 words)

NHL

Toronto and Ottawa chase playoff spots

Eastern Conference playoff contenders the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators both play road games, with the Maple Leafs, riding a three-game winning streak, visiting the Buffalo Sabres and the Senators traveling to Detroit in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

SPORTS CONFERENCE

AARHUS, Denmark - SportAccord conference including 2024 Olympic bid presentations. (SPORT-CONFERENCE/, expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann and Ossian Shine)

