Reuters sports schedule at 1610 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to 10)

Portugal v Wales semi-final, Lyon

It will be virgin territory for Wales when they face Portugal in the Euro 2016 semi-finals yet their opponents could be forgiven a sense of deja vu as they step on to the pitch in Lyon on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO-POR-WAL/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon championships (to 10)

Federer and Raonic reach semis, Murray up next

LONDON - Third seed Roger Federer recovered from two sets down to beat Croatian Marin Cilic and Canadian Milos Raonic defeated giant-killer Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals before Andy Murray faced Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Centre Court. We have moved a preview of the women's semi-finals. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, John Stonestreet, Alison Williams and Pravin Char)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Van Avermaet wins Tour de France stage five, takes yellow

LE LIORAN, France - Belgian Greg van Avermaet claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey when he won the fifth stage of the Tour de France at the end of a long breakaway as Alberto Contador appeared to suffer from crash-related injuries.(CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

U.S. Olympics athletics trials (to 10)

Hammer throwers take centre stage at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Oregon - Finals in the men's and women's hammer throw are scheduled at the U.S. Olympic trials as competition resumes at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field after a rest day. (ATHLETICS-OLYMPICS-USA/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 250 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)