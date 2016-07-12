Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

GOLF

British Open (to 17)

Spieth, McIlroy and Willett discuss Troon plans

TROON, Scotland - World number three Jordan Spieth, fourth-ranked Rory McIlroy and U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett are among the players due to host news conferences as the build-up continues to Thursday's opening round, (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 400 words)

SOCCER

With Euro 2016 over, attention turns to club football as teams prepare for the new season. We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

Major League Soccer

Dallas visit Seattle in clash of top versus bottom

League leaders FC Dallas, unbeaten at home, will fancy their chances when they visit a slumping Seattle Sounders team rooted to the foot of the Western Conference. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

MLB All Stars battle in Midsummer Classic

Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale and San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto take the mound for the American League and National League in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in San Diego to determine which league has home field advantage in the World Series. (BASEBALL-ALLSTAR/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (London desk editor: Alan Baldwin)