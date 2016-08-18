Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen

Latest details on the hunt for the Olympics swimmers, whom Brazilian authorities wish to question over the details of a robbery they said occurred in Rio. Lochte is believed to be in the US, while Feigen is said to still be in Rio. A Brazilian judge has ordered that he give up his passport. (OLYMPICS-RIO/LOCHTE-ORDER/ (PIX), expect updates throughout day, by Rodrigo Viga and Dan Flynn)

Europe's top Olympic official under arrest

Latest details on the arrest of Europe's top IOC delegate, Ireland's Pat Hickey, who was arrested in a dawn raid on Wednesday at his beachfront Rio hotel. Hickey, who immediately stepped aside from his Olympic duties after his arrest, is accused of reselling 1,000 tickets. He is expected to be released from hospital into police custody. Unclear whether he will go to jail or somewhere else. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ARREST (PIX, TV), expect updates throughout the day, by Karolos Grohmann)

Pushing 40 and 50, Rio's older athletes defy expectations

RIO DE JANEIRO - A group of athletes in Rio has found the secret to enhanced performance and it has nothing to do with doping. It's called ageing - a process by which athletes grow older, become wiser, more focused and go on to win medals and hearts at the Olympics. The elder set in Rio is resetting the bar and turning over the hackneyed idea that high-level competition is a young man or woman's game. (OLYMPICS-RIO/AGE (PIX, GRAPHIC), MOVED, by Mary Milliken, Editor: Bendeich 600 words)

DAY 13 OF COMPETITION

RIO DE JANEIRO - Day 13 of competition sees Usain Bolt run his favourite distance, the 200 metres, in part two of his "triple triple" bid. There are 23 gold medals on offer in total on Thursday, including the badminton women's doubles, where Denmark face Japan. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

RIO DE JANERIO - Usain Bolt the 200metres, seeking to complete an amazing three in a row in both sprints. There are also medals to be won in the both 400m hurdles finals, women's javelin, men's shotput and decathlon. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/, 500 words, expect first take by 1600 GMT by Mitch Phillips, Nick Mulvenney, Gene Cherry, Mark Trevelyan, Scott Malone and Drazen Jorgic)

BADMINTON

RIO DE JANEIRO - Denmark will bid for Europe's first badminton title in 20 years when their women's pair take on Japan in the doubles final at the Riocentro. Britain will strive for a medal in the playoff for bronze against China in the men's doubles (OLYMPICS-RIO-BADMINTON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words

BASKETBALL

RIO DE JANEIRO - The United States riding an Olympic 47 game winning streak take on France for a spot in the final and a shot at a sixth straight gold. Spain take on Serbia in the other semi-final (OLYMPICS-RIO-BASKETBALL-w/ (PIX), expect 2230 GMT/ 6:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating/Mary Milliken, 400 words)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The Brazilian male pair fight to win gold on Copacabana's famous sand, taking on Italy in the final. OLYMPICS-RIO-BVOLLEYBALL-M/ (PIX), expect updates from 0200GMT/ 10PM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Brad Haynes, 400 words)

BOXING

RIO DE JANEIRO -The light-heavyweight final could see Kazakhstan celebrate their second boxing gold medal of the Games, if Adilbek Niyazymbetov can beat Cuba's Julio Cesar la Cruz. There are also men's bantamweight and middleweight semi-finals. On the women's side, there are flyweight semi-finals with Britain's defending champion Nicola Adams fighting 2012 silver medallist Ren Cancan of China for another shot at gold. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BOXING/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

CANOE

A women's sprint featuring five different past Olympic medal winners and a men's race with newcomer Queiroz dos Santos of Brazil are among the highlights of Thursday's canoe sprint medal events. (OLMPICS-RIO-CANOESPRINT/MEDALS, expect 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Amy Tennery, 400 words)

CYCLING

The BMX action heats up at the spectacular X Park as the men's and women's quarter-finals take place. Mariana Pajol of Colombia and Latvia's Maris Strombergs are the defending champions but face stiff opposition in a sport known for fast and furious action (OLYMPICS-RIO-CYCLING-BMX/, 400 words, by Martyn Herman)

DIVING

RIO DE JANEIRO - The women will vie for the 10 metre platform gold, with China expected to be strong contenders. (OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING-W-10MPLATFORM/(PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

GOLF

RIO DE JANEIRO - Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn will try to maintain her one stroke lead over South Koreans Inbee Park and Kim Sei-young, both tied for second as day two tees off in the four-day women's golf tournament. Jutanugarn has momentum as clubhouse leader and is coming off her first major win last month at the British Open, although Park, a former World No.1 with seven majors is looking strong after taking a two-month break to deal with injuries (OLYMPICS-RIO-GOLF/WOMEN (PIX), expect 15:00 GMT, 11AM ET, by Liana Baker, 400 words)

HOCKEY

RIO DE JANEIRO - Belgium take on Argentina for gold in the men's hockey final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-M-HOCKEY/ (PIX)400 words. Expect by 1800

MODERN PENTATHLON

The first day of fencing will give the first ranking in the modern pentathlon. (OLYMPICS-RIO-PENTATHLON/, expect 2200 GMT, 6pm ET, by Brad Haynes, 300 words)

SAILING

RIO DE JANEIRO - After lack of wind postponed sailing on Wednesday, the final medal-round races will be held for the men's and women's 470 two-person dinghy and 49er and 49erFX two-person skiff classes. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SAILING-W-420/ PIX , OLYMPICS-RIO-SAILING-M-420/ (PIX) OLYMPICS-RIO-SAILING-W-49ER/ (PIX), expect 2100 GMT/5PM ET, by Jeb Blount, 400 words)

SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING

RIO DE JANEIRO - Russia's synchronised swimmers attempt to pull off another gold in the technical duet final on Thursday. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SYNCHRONISED-DUET/ (PIX), by Alexandra Ulmer, expect 2100 GMT, 400 words)

TRIATHLON

RIO DE JANEIRO - Briton Alistair Brownlee seeks to become the first person successfully to defend an Olympic triathlon title to seal his reputation as the greatest performer the sport has known (OLYMPICS-RIO-M-TRIATHLON, 500 words, expect by 1800 GMT/ 2PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Liana Baker)

VOLLEYBALL

RIO DE JANEIRO - Seeking their first gold medal in women's volleyball, the United States take on newcomers to Olympic semi-finals, Serbia. Twice gold medallists China faces the Netherlands. (OLYMPICS-RIO-VOLLEYBALL-W/ (PIX), by Anthony Boadle, 400 words)

WATER POLO

Men's water polo moves into the medal rounds as Montenegro face Croatia and Italy play Serbia on Thursday. It's a replica of the semi-finals lineup at the 2012 London Games, and Croatia - fresh from a victory over host country Brazil - are attempting defend their Olympic title while world champions Serbia, who have dominated the sport in recent years, are aiming for their first gold medal. (OLYMPICS-RIO-WATERPOLO/ (PIX), expect 1520 GMT/11:20 ET, by Joshua Schneyer, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures. With two weeks left in the window, the transfer market is also hotting up. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati (to 21)

Battle for quarter-final berths at U.S. Open run-up

The battle for berths in the quarter-finals gets underway at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Andy Murray, fresh off winning his second successive Olympic gold medal, tops a field that includes Rafa Nadal and Stan Wawrinka in the World Tour Masters 1000 event. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 350 words)

Kerber on quest to snare top ranking

Angelique Kerber, the second seed who became the woman to beat following the withdrawal of top seed Serena Williams, aims for a berth in the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open knowing she can overtake Williams and become world number one by winning the tournament. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club (to 21)

Ryder Cup battle heats up in North Carolina

Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler are among those chasing American Ryder Cup points, hoping to get off to a good start in the first round of the penultimate PGA Tour event before the eight automatic U.S. qualifiers are set for the biennial showdown against Europe. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first copy by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v India, fourth test, Port of Spain (to 22)

India seek to inflict further misery on West Indies

Virat Kohli-captained India, leading 2-0 and having already clinched the series, take on West Indies as the fourth and final test of the series gets underway in Trinidad. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect from 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Indians welcome back starter Salazar

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians welcome back Danny Salazar (11-4) from the disabled list and send him out to pitch against the Chicago White Sox in one of 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe Desk Editor: Alison Williams)