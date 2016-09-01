Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open, New York (to Sept. 11)

Murray, Serena try to secure passage to third round

NEW YORK - Second seed Andy Murray, twice grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka, women's top seed Serena Williams and Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska are among the players in action looking to punch their tickets into the third round during Day Four action at Flushing Meadows. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Simon Cambers, 400 words)

SOCCER

2018 World Cup, South American qualifiers

Messi and Suarez lock horns in South American 'clasico'

Lionel Messi marks his retirement about-turn for Argentina by leading them at home against Uruguay in Mendoza, looking to knock Barcelona team mate Luis Suarez's team off top spot in the South American group. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-URY/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

New coach Tite aims to put Brazil back on track in Ecuador

New Brazil coach Tite makes his debut in Ecuador hoping his revamped side can take at least a point from a team above them in the table. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ECU-BRA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Italian Formula One Grand Prix

Massa to quit at end of F1 season

MONZA - Felipe Massa, the Brazilian who almost won the Formula One championship for Ferrari in 2008 before Lewis Hamilton snatched it away at the last corner of the final race, is to retire at the end of the season. (MOTOR-F1-ITALY/MASSA, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 448 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 11)

Froome moves into contention in Spain

MADRID - Chris Froome continues his quest to add the Tour of Spain to his Tour de France title as he sits less than a minute behind overall leader Nairo Quintana ahead of the 12th stage, a 193.2km ride from Los Corrales de Buelna to Bilbao. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

England v Pakistan, fourth one-day international, Leeds

LONDON - England, who have already clinched victory in the five-match series, look to go 4-0 up on Pakistan at Headingley. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

LPGA: Manulife LPGA Classic, Cambridge, Ontario (to 4)

Thai Ariya sets sights on sixth win this year

World number two Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, who clinched her fifth LPGA win of the year in Canada on Sunday, launches her bid for yet another victory in the opening round. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko and local favourite, third-ranked Canadian Brooke Henderson, are also competing. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour: Deutsche Bank Championship, Norton, Massachusetts

Reed eyes second consecutive playoff win

Fresh from victory at The Barclays on Sunday, when he also secured a spot in the U.S. Ryder Cup team, American Patrick Reed heads the FedExCup standings going into this week's tournament. We preview the second of the tour's four lucrative playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Giants visit NL-leading Cubs, Mets try to bolster hopes

The San Francisco Giants, in a battle for top spot in the National League West, visit the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs while the New York Mets try to boost their postseason hopes when they host the Miami Marlins in two of the four games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (London Desk Editor: Tony Jimenez)