Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845)

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Tottenham Hotspur (England) v Monaco (France)

Group F

Legia Warsaw (Poland) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain) v Sporting (Portugal)

Group G

Club Bruges (Belgium) v Leicester City (England)

Porto (Portugal) v Copenhagen (Denmark)

Group H

Juventus (Italy) v Sevilla (Spain)

Olympique Lyonnais (France) v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Real begin title defence, Leicester start at Bruges

Eleven-times winners Real Madrid start their title defence at home to Cristiano Ronaldo's first club Sporting while Premier League champions Leicester launch their first campaign in the competition at Bruges. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Asian Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

Shandong Luneng FC (China) v FC Seoul (South Korea)

Al Nasr (UAE) v El Jaish (Qatar)

Al Nasr will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit after forfeiting the first leg against El Jaish while FC Seoul, a 3-1 first leg winner, will guard against complacency when they take on hosts Shandong Lunen in Asia's premier club competition. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS, expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Marlins take on Braves with one eye on post-season

The Miami Marlins will continue their late push for a National League wild card spot in the post-season when they send right-hander Jose Fernandez (14-8) to the mound against the hosting Atlanta Braves in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe duty editor: Ken Ferris)