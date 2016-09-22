Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures plus manager and player briefings. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/, expect throughout, 300 words)

Leicester's 'Deep-down Red' plots United's fall

LEICESTER, England - Lifelong Manchester United fan Danny Simpson says champions Leicester City will go for broke at Old Trafford on Saturday, underlining coach Claudio Ranieri's philosophy. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEI/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Claire Bloomfield, 613 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, first test, Kanpur (to 26)

Santner, Boult share six wickets to restrict India

KANPUR, India - New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner and paceman Trent Boult combined to lead a fightback and restrict India to 291 for nine on the opening day. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 490 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Atlanta (to 25)

Johnson leads elite field of 30 in season finale

Top seeds Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are in the final pairing for the first round of the elite 30-man Tour Championship at East Lake as the PGA Tour's season-ending event kicks off with players in search of the prestigious title as well as the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the FedExCup. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: European Open, Bad Griesbach, Germany (to 25)

Kaymer and Pieters warm-up for Ryder Cup

BERLIN - European pair Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters warm up for next week's Ryder Cup clash against the United States by competing in Germany. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 300 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World Cup of Hockey (to Oct 1)

Russia try to secure berth in semi-finals

TORONTO - Russia can advance to the semi-finals with a victory over Finland in the final Group B game. United States and Czech Republic, who have both been eliminated, also clash. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Krueger eyes Europa League as well as World Cup

TORONTO - Ralph Krueger stood at the podium talking hockey but thinking soccer. As chairman of English Premier League Southampton, his mind was on a Europa League match against Sparta Prague. As coach of Team Europe, his focus was on the World Cup of Hockey. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/KRUEGER (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 750 words)

NFL

Patriots host Texans as they aim for 3-0 start

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who beat the Miami Dolphins 31-24 on Sunday, look to improve to 3-0 for the season when they host the Houston Texans (2-0) in an intriguing encounter at the Gillette Stadium. (NFL-PATRIOTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox and Orioles set up pitchers duel

The American League-East leading Boston Red Sox send left-hander David Price (16-8) to the mound when they visit wildcard-bound Baltimore Orioles, who counter with Chris Tillman (16-6), in an inter-division duel in one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (London duty editor: Tony Jimenez)