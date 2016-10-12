Reuters sports schedule at 1600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

World Cup qualifiers

South America

Messi injury absence threatens Argentina World Cup hopes

Lionel Messi, having reversed his decision to quit international soccer with a view to playing at another World Cup, could miss out on Russia 2018 if Argentina continue their downward spiral. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/ (PIX), moved, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

Premier League

We will also bring you all the latest team news and the managers' press conferences from the major European leagues ahead of this weekend's return to domestic soccer action.

CRICKET

South Africa v Australia, fifth ODI, Cape Town

South Africa chase series white-wash

CAPE TOWN - In-form South Africa are chasing their first series whitewash over Australia in the fifth and final one-day international at Newlands in Cape Town. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

England v Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Chittagong

England chasing 278 to win series

England were set a target of 278 runs to secure a 2-1 series win against Bangladesh after winning the toss in the final one-dayer at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

TENNIS

Shanghai Masters, Shanghai

Nadal stunned, Murray cruises, Kyrgios slumps in Shanghai

Fourth seed Rafa Nadal fell to Serb Viktor Troicki in an upset-filled Shanghai Masters second round while Andy Murray breezed past American Steve Johnson and Nick Kyrgios slumped to a listless defeat. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI(PIX), moved, 300 words)

Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong

Holder Jankovic advances in rain-hit Hong Open

Defending champion Jelena Jankovic ousted fellow Serb Aleksandra Krunic to reach the Hong Kong Open third round on a rain-hit Wednesday with the other singles matches suspended. (TENNIS-WOMEN/HONG KONG (PIX), moved, 300 words)

NHL

Pucks drops on NHL's new season

The puck drops on the National Hockey League's 2016-17 with four games, including a clash between reigning most valuable player Patrick Kane's Chicago Blackhawks and the rival St. Louis Blues followed by Connor McDavid's debut as Edmonton Oilers captain in a game versus the Calgary Flames. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

