Reuters sports schedule at 1600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, London (to 20)

World number one Murray up against Nishikori

LONDON - The spotlight returns to Andy Murray in the race to end the year ranked number one. The Briton will take on Japan's Kei Nishikori looking for a win that could guarantee a semi-final berth while in the late session Marin Cilic takes on Stan Wawrinka with both players looking for their first win. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect from 1630 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 350 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 2nd ODI

Carter and Powell spur Windies to 62-run win over Sri Lanka

HARARE - Limited overs specialist Jonathan Carter and debutant Rovman Powell both hit lusty knocks to carry West Indies to a 62-run run victory over Sri Lanka in their triangular series match on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, moved, 250 words)

New Zealand v Pakistan, 1st test (to 21)

Uncapped opener Jeet Raval is expected to make his debut for New Zealand as they begin their test series against Pakistan, who have arrived fresh off a series victory over West Indies and with an eye on an under-fire Australia next month. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect throughout from 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Clippers host Grizzlies

The red-hot Los Angeles Clippers try to push the longest active win streak to eight games and pad their lead atop the Western Conference when they host the Memphis Grizzlies while the Atlanta Hawks shoot for a fifth straight win when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in two of the 11 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Crosby's Pens visit Ovechkin's Caps

Sidney Crosby and the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins visit Russian sniper Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals while the Calgary Flames host the Arizona Coyotes in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)