TENNIS

French Open

Nadal, Djokovic, Muguruza and Kvitova in action on day four

Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)

SOCCER

Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal

LONDON - Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal with Arsenal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2019, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WENGER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 177 words)

Soccer-Juventus success founded on uncompromising defence

MILAN - There is something delightfully old-fashioned about the defence which has provided the foundation for Juventus to advance to the Champions League final in Cardiff. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FINAL/JUV-DEFENCE (moved), moved, 436 words)

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

Morocco host Netherlands in friendly international

AGADIR, MOROCCO - Morocco host the Netherlands in a friendly international before they meet Cameroon in an African Nations Cup qualifier while the Dutch play the first of three games in 10 days, with new coach Dick Advocaat missing two of them due to club commitments in Turkey. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-MAR-NLD/, 400 words)

Asian Champions League

HONG KONG - Shanghai SIPG take a one-goal advantage into their all-China Asian Champions League clash with Jiangsu Suning as the battle for places in the competition's quarter-final draw concludes on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ASIA/ expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Gatland names first team of NZ tour

AUCKLAND - Lions coach Warren Gatland will name his side to face the Provincial Barbarians in the first game of their tour in Whangarei, with the team expected not to include any players who had European club commitments until just before the team departed Britain. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/TEAM, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

We will also provide coverage of the Barbarians team naming (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/BARBARIANS) and other stories on merit (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/)

GOLF

European Ryder Cup vice-captain to be named

STOCKHOLM - European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is expected to name one of his vice-captains at a news conference in Sweden. (GOLF-RYDERCUP/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Gatlin still aiming for the top

Even at age 35, Olympic silver medalist Justin Gatlin still believes he is the man to beat over 100m at next month's U.S nationals/world championships trials. (ATHLETICS-GATLIN/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

NHL

Predators face Penguins in Stanley Cup Final

The Nashville Predators try to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole when they visit the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Two of the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/STANLEYCUP/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 word)

BASEBALL

Yankees’ Tanaka faces Orioles

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the host Baltimore Orioles while reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals face the host San Francisco Giants in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

