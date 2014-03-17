Soccer-Eriksen seals crucial win for Tottenham at Palace
LONDON, April 26 CRYSTAL PALACE 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League
Mourinho and Mancini look ahead to Bridge battle
LONDON - Rival managers Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini host separate news conferences at Stamford Bridge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last 16 second leg between Chelsea and Galatasaray. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)
- -
La Liga
Bilbao looking to pull away in fourth with win at Villarreal
MADRID - Athletic Bilbao can tighten their grip on Spain's fourth Champions League qualification berth with a win at fifth-placed Villarreal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 300 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
World Twenty20
Ireland v Zimbabwe, Sylhet, 0930
Netherlands v United Arab Emirates, Sylhet, 1330
Ambitious Ireland take on Zimbabwe while Netherlands meet minnows United Arab Emirates in group B qualifying matches at Sylhet. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NBA
Sixers face Pacers, try to break 20-game skid
The Philadelphia 76ers, who have not won a game since Jan. 29, take a 20-game losing streak to the Indiana Pacers, winners of three in a row, in one of seven games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NHL
Blues go for century mark in points
League leaders the St. Louis Blues bid to top the 100-point mark for the season when the Winnipeg Jets come to town in one of four games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London duty editor: Justin Palmer)
* Arsenal maintained Champions League hopes with 1-0 win over Leicester