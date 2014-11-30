Reuters sports schedule at 1410 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah, third test (to 1)

New Zealand beat Pakistan in Sharjah

Paceman Trent Boult took four wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 80 runs to win the third and final test within four days and level the series 1-1. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, first run at 1239GMT/0739 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Manchester City (1330)

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1600)

Southampton host Man City as both chase leaders Chelsea

LONDON - Surprise package Southampton host Manchester City in a battle of second and third as the pair -- seven and nine points off the pace respectively -- chase Premier League leaders Chelsea who were held at Sunderland on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/(PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1100)

Sevilla v Granada CF (1600)

Cordoba v Villarreal (1800)

Valencia v Barcelona (2000)

Barca need win at Valencia to keep pace with leaders Real

MADRID - Second-placed Barcelona can trim the gap to La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who won 2-1 at Malaga on Saturday, back to two points with a win at Valenciam, while champions Atletico Madrid, two points off Barca in third, host Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund (1630)

Basement side Dortmund take on Frankfurt

BERLIN - Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund will attempt to lift themselves off the bottom of the standings at Eintracht Frankfurt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

AC Milan v Udinese

Cagliari v Fiorentina

Cesena v Genoa

Empoli v Atalanta Bergamo

Palermo v Parma

Juventus v Torino (1700)

AS Roma v Inter Milan (1945)

Juve face Torino in derby, Roma welcome Inter

MILAN - Leaders Juventus host local rivals Torino while second-placed AS Roma are at home to Inter Milan, who drew 1-1 with AC Milan on Roberto Mancini's return as coach. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Girondins Bordeaux v Lille (1300)

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v En Avant Guingamp (1600)

St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)

- -

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

ADO Den Haag v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)

Excelsior v PEC Zwolle

Twente Enschede v Groningen

PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1545)

Top four in action in Dutch title race

Table-topping PSV Eindhoven host fourth-placed Feyenoord while Ajax Amsterdam, two points behind in second, visit lowly ADO Den Haag and Twente Enschede, who are level on points with Feyenoord and five behind Ajax, host mid-table Groningen. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Patriots and Packers meet up in Super Bowl preview

In what could easily be a preview of the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take a seven-game winning streak to Green Bay for a much anticipated showdown with the NFC North leading Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the San Diego Chargers travel to the Baltimore Ravens for a game with playoff implications for both teams. (NFL/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2330 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Broncos put division lead on line at Chiefs

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos try to stay ahead of Kansas City in the AFC West in a visit to the Chiefs, who have lost their past five games to the Broncos. (NFL-CHIEFS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Stampeders chase Tiger-Cats for Grey Cup

The favoured Calgary Stampeders go for their first Grey Cup title since 2008 when they play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the Canadian Football League championship at BC Place in Vancouver. (CFL-GREYCUP/ (PIX), expect by 10 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

MLS

Sounders aim to overturn Galaxy advantage

The Seattle Sounders, who had the best record in Major League Soccer's regular season, must overturn a 1-0 deficit when they take on four times MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy in the second leg of the Western Conference final. (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYOFFS, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors go for nine in a row at misfiring Pistons

The red-hot Golden State Warriors risk their eight-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons, winners of only three games this season, in one of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canucks and Red Wings put streaks on the line

Western Conference co leaders the Vancouver Canucks go for their fourth consecutive win when they visit the Detroit Red Wings, who also have a three-game winning streak, in the only game on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0001 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)