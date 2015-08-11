Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

English Premier League

We will bring you the latest injury and transfer news from the English Premier League, as well as the views of managers and players after the opening round of fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect throughout)

- -

UEFA Super Cup

Barcelona v Sevilla (1845)

TBILISI - Champions League winners Barcelona, who will be without Brazil forward Neymar, take on Europa League winners Sevilla in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. (SOCCER-SUPER/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

Dutch championship

Den Haag v PSV Eindhoven (1630)

Heerenveen v Graafschap (1845)

Holders PSV get their campaign underway

AMSTERDAM - Dutch champions PSV get their Eredivisie season up and running with a trip to Den Haag. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

Jesus promises three-horse race in Portugal

LISBON - Jorge Jesus has promised to turn the Portuguese league into a three-horse race following his shock move from titleholders Benfica to their bitter rivals Sporting. (SOCCER-PORTUGAL (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Bulldozing Lomu tops poll for greatest World Cup try

The English backs brushed away like breadcrumbs may still find it hard to watch but Jonah Lomu's bulldozing try for New Zealand in 1995 has been voted the best in World Cup history. (RUGBY-WORLD/BEST, moving at 0001 GMT/8 PM ET, 275 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 16) Kohler, Wisconsin

Watson, Rose and Woods discuss title prospects at Whistling Straits

KOHLER, Wisconsin - We continue our buildup to the 97th PGA Championship. American world number three Bubba Watson, sixth-ranked Englishman Justin Rose and four-times former champion Tiger Woods are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round at Whistling Straits. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP Tour:

Rogers Cup, Montreal (to 16)

Second seed Andy Murray meets Tommy Robredo, while local favorite Milos Raonic plays Ivo Karlovic at the Rogers Cup hard court tournament. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

WTA Tour:

Rogers Cup, Toronto (to 16)

After rain wiped out most of opening day action at the Rogers Cup on Monday, first-round play continues with officials hoping to clear a backlog of matches. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Pirates try to whittle down Cardinals' NL Central lead

The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to St. Louis aiming to whittle down the Cardinals' lead over them in the NL Central in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Desk Editor: Justin Palmer)