ATHLETICS

Bolt-Gatlin world championship clash takes on greater significance

SYDNEY - Usain Bolt's clash with Justin Gatlin in the 100 metres was always going to be the highlight of this month's 15th world athletics championships but after the doping allegations that have rocked track and field it is starting to take on the look of a battle for the very soul of the sport. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/PREVIEW (PIX), moved at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

FIFA

Korean Chung to formally launch bid in Paris

SEOUL - South Korea's Chung Mong-joon will formally launch his bid to become president of world soccer's scandal-hit governing body FIFA on Aug. 17 in France, the home of rival Michel Platini. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

2016 organisers report on Rio progress

RIO DE JANEIRO - Top officials with the International Olympic Committee meet in Rio to visit venues and discuss progress one year ahead of South America's first Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro. (OLYMPICS-RIO/PROGRESS, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

English Premier League

We will bring you the latest injury and transfer news from the English Premier League, as well as the views of managers and players after the opening round of fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect throughout)

Dutch championship

Groningen v Twente Enschede (1630)

PEC Zwolle v SC Cambuur (1745)

NEC Nijmegen v Excelsior (1845)

Dutch clubs make belated start to league season

AMSTERDAM - More of the matches postponed from the weekend because of police strike action take place on Wednesday as six clubs make their new season debut. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

GOLF

PGA Championship to (16), Kohler, Wisconsin

Kaymer, McIlroy and Spieth discuss their title bids at Whistling Straits

KOHLER, Wisconsin - Martin Kaymer, who won the 2010 edition at Whistling Straits, world number one Rory McIlroy and second-ranked Jordan Spieth, the Masters and U.S. Open champion, hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round of the 97th PGA Championship. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

TENNIS

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Nadal, Wawrinka, Nishikori in action in Montreal

MONTREAL - Three-time Canadian champion Rafa Nadal, French Open winner Stan Wawrinka and Japanese fourth seed Kei Nishikori all launch their title bids with second-round matches. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, expect by 1700GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Halep opens her title bid in Toronto

TORONTO - Second-round action continues at the Rogers Cup as second seed Simona Halep of Romania opens up her account after a first-round bye against former world number one Jelena Jankovic. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, expect by 1700GMT/12 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 300 words)

RUGBY

Johnson assesses England's World Cup chances

LONDON - Martin Johnson, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, runs his eye over the class of 2015 and gives his thoughts on who will triumph at Twickenham on Oct. 31. (RUGBY UNION-JOHNSON/ (INTERVIEW, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)

New Zealand v Australia

Eden Park had an ominous feel, says former captain Slack

MELBOURNE - Andrew Slack tried to treat Eden Park as just another ground but the stadium always had a unnerving feel to it, said the last Wallabies captain to celebrate a win over the All Blacks at the ground (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/SLACK (INTERVIEW), moved at 0804 GMT/4.04 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

Pumas name team for second clash with Springboks

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade, whose players are in the unprecedented position of looking for a second successive win over South Africa after their 37-25 Rugby Championship triumph last weekend, names his team for the World Cup warm-up test at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-ARGENTINA/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

India v Sri Lanka, 1st test, Galle

India begin Kohli era against Sri Lanka

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six for 46 in a fine display of spin bowling as India skittled out Sri Lanka for 183 in two sessions on the opening day to take upper hand in the first test at Galle on Wednesday. (CRICKET-LANKA/, final day lead moved at 1234GMT, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Pirates-Cardinals in Round 2 of NL Central showdown

The Pittsburgh Pirates send Gerrit Cole (14-5) to the mound against Michael Wacha (13-4) in Round 2 of their NL Central showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

