Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

Australia run 11 tries past plucky Uruguay

BIRMINGHAM - Australia overcame some spirited, if ultimately futile, resistance to score 11 tries in a 65-3 Rugby World Cup victory over Uruguay at Villa Park on Sunday (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-URUGUAY, moved at 1235GMT/7.35 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words, expect sidebars later)

- -

Ireland back-ups get chance to impress Schmidt

LONDON - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will test the depth of his squad after making wholesale changes for their second Pool D game against Romania at Wembley on Sunday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND-ROMANIA (PIX), expect by 1745 GMT/1:45 PM ET, by Justin Palmer and Toby Davis, 400 words)

- -

Scotland bid to lay down marker in Pool B against U.S.

LEEDS - After crushing giant-killers Japan Scotland will aim to record their second win against outsiders U.S. at Elland Road (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SCOTLAND-USA, by Tom Hayward, 400 words, expect by 1500GMT, PIX)

- -

England try to regroup after morale-sapping defeat

LONDON - Victory over Australia at Twickenham next Saturday would give England a good chance of progressing to the quarter-finals, possibly even as top of Pool A, but they will have to change history if they are to go on and win the World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND, moved at 0920 GMT/5.20 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Courage and self-belief course through Welsh veins

LONDON - Warren Gatland has always demanded honesty from his Wales team who showed guts and determination to memorably sink England on Saturday but above all else, the New Zealander has instilled conviction and self-belief into the fabled red shirt. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/WALES, moved at 1012 GMT/6.12 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

Broken jaw rules De Villiers out of World Cup

BIRMINGHAM - South Africa captain Jean de Villiers is out of the Rugby World Cup after breaking his jaw again in Saturday's win over Samoa.(RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, moved at 1023 GMT/5.23AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

- -

Namibia eye first World Cup win against Tonga

LONDON - Namibia bid for their first World Cup win in their 17th match against Tonga in Exeter on Tuesday after restricting defending champions New Zealand to a respectable 58-14 victory in their opening Pool C game. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/TONGA-NAMIBIA (PREVIEW), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton cruises to Japanese victory

SUZUKA, Japan - Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to equal the late Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 Formula One victories and move 48 points clear of Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg with five races remaining. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, (PIX), first moved at 0638 GMT/2.38 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words) We also moved further sidebars from around the paddock.

- - - -

FIFA

Blatter could face FIFA ethics investigation

FIFA president Sepp Blatter, already facing a criminal investigation from Swiss prosecutors, may now come under scrutiny from his organisation's own ethics investigators if they find evidence of potential wrongdoing, according to the ruling body's ethics procedure. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Watford v Crystal Palace (1500)

LONDON - Crystal Palace, 10th in the table, travel to Vicarage Road to take on promoted Watford who are two places below them. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Tongue, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530)

Dortmund out to cut Bayern's lead

BERLIN - Second-placed Borussia Dortmund want to bounce back from their midweek draw by beating promoted Darmstadt to slash Bayern Munich's five-point lead at the top. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Genoa v AC Milan (1030)

Bologna v Udinese (1300)

Sassuolo v Chievo Verona (1300)

Torino v Palermo (1300)

Verona v Lazio (1300)

Inter Milan v Fiorentina (1845)

Top two square up at the San Siro

MILAN - Leaders Inter take on second-placed Fiorentina at the San Siro while Sassuolo, who are third, entertain fifth-placed Chievo Verona. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Angers (1200)

En Avant Guingamp v Monaco (1500)

Montpellier v Lorient (1500)

St Etienne v Nice (1900)

Second-placed St Etienne look to stay in the hunt

PARIS - St Etienne aim to reduce the gap on leaders Paris St Germain to one point when Ligue 1's second-placed club host Nice. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Real Betis (1000)

Deportivo Coruna v Espanyol (1400)

Getafe v Levante (1615)

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1830)

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch championship

Graafschap Doetinchem v Willem II Tilburg (1030)

ADO Den Haag v Excelsior (1230)

Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle (1230)

Twente Enschede v Roda JC Kerkrade (1445)

Feyenoord chase second place in table

AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord can climb to second by beating PEC Zwolle at home for the second time in four days after a 3-0 victory over the visitors in the Dutch Cup on Thursday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Belgian league

Lokeren v Club Bruges (1230)

Anderlecht v STVV (1600)

Kortrijk v Racing Genk (1800)

Anderlecht can cut into Oostende's advantage

BRUSSELS - Anderlecht will cut into leaders Oostende's advantage if they sink promoted St Truiden while Racing Genk can also move among the front-runners. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 250 words)

- - -

ATHLETICS

Berlin Marathon

Kenyan trio eye fast times

BERLIN - Kenyan favourite Eliud Kipchoge shrugged off mid-race footwear problems to win the Berlin marathon on Sunday with a personal best time of two hours, four minutes and one second but missed out on a world record by more than a minute. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/BERLIN (PIX), moved at 1002 GMT/5:02 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship (to 27)

Spieth aims to cap breakout season with a $11.48 million Sunday

ATLANTA - Jordan Spieth, the 22-year-old who won this year's Masters and U.S. Open among four PGA Tour titles, carries a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson of Sweden into the final round at East Lake Golf Club where a $10 million FedExCup playoffs jackpot is also on the line. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: European Open, Bad Griesbach, Germany (to 27)

Thongchai in command going into final round

BERLIN - Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee takes a one-stroke lead over three players into the final round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Asian Tour: Asia-Pacific Open (to 27)

Kim Kyung-tae leads the way

Kim Kyung-tae of South Korea, chasing his fourth title in Asia this season, holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round in Japan. (GOLF-ASIA/PACIFIC, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Road cycling world championships (to 27)

Kwiatkowski set to defend title as championships reach climax

RICHMOND, Virginia - The cycling world championships reach their climax with the men's road race where Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski will try to defend his rainbow jersey from numerous challengers including Slovak Peter Sagan and Belgians Greg van Avermaet and Tom Boonen. (CYCLING-WORLD/MEN, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - -

TENNIS

WTA

Pan Pacific International

Radwanska beats Bencic in Tokyo final

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska beat rising star Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open on Sunday to capture her first WTA title in more than a year and return to the world's top 10 rankings.. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TOKYO, moved at 0617 GMT, 250 words)

- -

Korea Open

Begu beats Sasnovich in Seoul final

Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu ended the fairytale run from Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich to win the Korea Open on Sunday. (TENNIS-WOMEN/KOREA, moved at 0853 GMT, 250 words)

- -

ATP

Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

- - - -

NFL

Brady back in action as Patriots face Jaguars

After leading New England to victory in their first two games of the season, quarterback Tom Brady is back in action as the Super Bowl champion Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in one of 14 games on the National Football League schedule.(NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/(PIX), expect first story by 2130 GMT/5.30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- -

Seahawks look for a Chancellor lift against the Bears

The Seattle Seahawks (0-2) will be banking on the much needed return of Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor from a contract holdout to help them win their first game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears (0-2). (NFL-SEAHAWKS/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

Broncos gunning to make it 3-0 for season, take on the Lions

Quarterback Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos will aim to build on their perfect 2-0 start to the season when they visit the struggling Detroit Lions (0-2) at Ford Field for Sunday's late game. (NFL-LIONS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12.30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rangers eye playoff spot away to the Astros

The American League West-leading Texas Rangers, looking to clinch a spot in the playoffs, again visit the second-placed Houston Astros as they wrap up a three-game set. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

Dodgers target postseason berth against the Rockies

Left-hander Alex Wood (11-11) is set to take the mound for the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers who are poised to book their place in the postseason as they visit the Colorado Rockies. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

Padres' Shields aims for 14th win of season

Right-hander James Shields shoots for his 14th win of the season when he takes the mound for the National League East-leading San Diego Padres against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Galaxy seek to end goal drought

The Los Angeles Galaxy, the highest scoring team in the Western Conference, seek to end a three-game goal drought when they host Dallas FC in one of three games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12.30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Zimbabwe and Pakistan clash in tour opener

HARARE - Pakistan begin their limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe with the first of two Twenty20 internationals at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words) (London Desk Editor: Martyn Herman)