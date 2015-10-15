Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

FIFA/UEFA

UEFA hold crisis meeting following Platini ban

NYON, Switzerland - The 54 member associations of European soccer's governing body UEFA hold a crisis meeting in the wake of the 90-day suspension handed to their president Michel Platini, who is still hoping to stand as a candidate in next year's FIFA presidential election. (SOCCER-UEFA/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 AM, by Simon Evans and Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Quarter-finals previews

South Africa and Wales to collide for semi-finals place

LONDON - South Africa and Wales are set to clash in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in what is expected to be an intensely physical affair powered by the forwards at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-WALES (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

Les Bleus looking for another All Blacks upset

CARDIFF - France will need a miracle, or the carefree attitude that led them to famous upsets of the All Blacks in the past, to beat New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEW ZEALAND-FRANCE (PREVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Team News

France scrumhalf Parra back to face All Blacks

NEWPORT, Wales - Morgan Parra was named at scrumhalf and centre Mathieu Bastareaud was dropped from the starting line-up as France coach Philippe Saint-Andre made three changes for Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand. RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-TEAM, moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

All Blacks captain McCaw returns to face France

SWANSEA, Wales - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has recalled captain Richie McCaw to lead a highly experienced All Blacks side in Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final blockbuster against France at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-TEAM, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Morgan in at centre for Wales

CARDIFF - Twenty-year old centre Tyler Morgan will win his third cap in the white hot atmosphere of a World Cup quarter-final against South Africa after being named on Thursday in the starting team for Saturday's Twickenham clash.(RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-TEAM, moved)

- -

France hoping to have another go at the All Blacks

NEWPORT, Wales - Eight years ago, France caused a major Rugby World Cup upset when they claimed a comeback win against New Zealand in the quarter-finals. Current captain Thierry Dusautoir scored a try that day, and Frederic Michalak set up another. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-2007, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

We will have news from around Europe as domestic action returns following the international break. All eyes are on Juergen Klopp's debut as manager of Liverpool when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

- -

Premier League

Red carpet rolled out for Klopp and Big Sam

LONDON - Juergen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool will dominate the headlines as the Premier League resumes but Sam Allardyce has the toughest task as he takes the reins at Sunderland. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

Liverpool need to play like 'best dream' says new boss Klopp

LONDON - Juergen Klopp said he is only interested in what Liverpool will do in the future, not where they have been going wrong, when he held his first pre-match media conference on Thursday (SOCCER ENGLAND/LIV KLOPP (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Barcelona at home to Rayo, Real host Levante

BARCELONA - Barcelona striker Luis Suarez believes a cluster of teams will be vying for this season's La Liga crown with surprise early leaders Villarreal offering proof of a more competitive title race than in previous years. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- - - -

Serie A

Problems for Mihajlovic as Milan optimism fades

After some brave words and an encouraging start, AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic appears to be falling into the same trap as his hapless predecessors (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 18) Napa, California

McIlroy to start 2015-16 PGA Tour in high-profile company World number three Rory McIlroy launches his bid for a fourth victory this year in a high-profile grouping with seventh-ranked Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker in the opening round at Silverado Resort in Napa, California as the 2015-16 PGA Tour season gets underway. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Undefeated Falcons visit Saints

The Atlanta Falcons, one of six undefeated teams left, put their perfect record on the line when they visit the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of Week Six National Football League action. (NFL-SAINTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Dodgers host Mets in NLDS decider

The decisive fifth game of the National League Division Series will see Zack Grienke on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Jacob deGrom of the visiting New York Mets with the winner advancing to face the Chicago Cubs. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/DODGERS, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, 1st test (to 17)

Cook 168 not out as England chip away at Pakistan's total

ABU DHABI - England reached 290-3 at the end of day three replaying to Pakistan's 523-8 dec with captain Alastair Cook leading the retaliation om 168 not out. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect throughout, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st test, Galle (to 18)

Herath strikes after centurions lead Sri Lanka to 484

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne missed out on a maiden double hundred but his 238-run stand with fellow centurion Dinesh Chandimal set up Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 484 on day two against West Indies in the opening test at Galle on Thursday. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 18)

Third round

Easy for Djokovic but Murray claws past Isner in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Novak Djokovic sauntered past Spaniard Feliciano Lopez to reach the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday but Andy Murray had to claw past big-serving American John Isner after losing a first-set tiebreaker. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI, moved, 400 words)

- -

WTA: Hong Kong Open (to 18)

Linz Open (to 18)

Copy on merit on above tournaments

- - - -

BASKETBALL

CSKA and Maccabi clash in Euroleague opener

BELGRADE - CSKA Moscow and Maccabi Tel Aviv lock horns on the opening day of the Euroleague, while Red Star Belgrade meet Strasbourg. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ (WRAPUP), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Zoran Milsavljevic, 400 words) (London desk editor: Martyn Herman)