Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

FIFA/UEFA

Blatter says 'gentleman's agreement' with Platini for payment

ZURICH - Sepp Blatter had a "gentleman's agreement" with Michel Platini over a payment at the centre of a criminal investigation that led to suspensions for the two soccer officials, the suspended FIFA president told local Swiss TV. (SOCCER FIFA/BLATTER, moved, by Joshua Franklin, 200 words)

- -

English FA suspends support for Platini's FIFA candidacy

LONDON - The English Football Association has suspended support for Michel Platini's bid to become FIFA president, after learning "more information relating to the issues from Mr Platini's lawyers", the FA said in a statement. (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI-ENGLAND, moved, by Steve Tongue, 350 words)

- -

German FA investigates payment to FIFA before 2006 World Cup

BERLIN - Germany's Football Association (DFB) said on Friday it was investigating a 6.7-million-euro ($7.61-million) payment from the country's 2006 World Cup organising committee to FIFA that may not have been used as intended.(SOCCER-FIFA/GERMANY, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Team news

Sexton to start for Ireland against Pumas

CARDIFF - Flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been cleared to play for a revamped Ireland team in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND, moved, by Julian Linden, 300 words)

- -

Argentina move Moroni to centre for Ireland game

CARDIFF - Argentina switched winger Matias Moroni to outside centre in place of the suspended Marcelo Bosch for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland on Sunday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA (PIX), moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

News conferences

All Blacks face the media ahead of France clash

CARDIFF - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and captain Richie McCaw address the media on the eve of the world champions' quarter-final against France at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

We're sticking together, says France captain Dusautoir

CARDIFF - France captain Thierry Dusautoir has dismissed talk of player unrest on the eve of Les Bleus' Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

South Africa captain Du Preez talks about Wales clash

LONDON - South Africa captain Fourie du Preez will speak to the media ahead of their quarter-final against Wales at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, expect by 1600 GMT/1200 PM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

Injury-hit Ireland face in-form Pumas for semi spot

CARDIFF - Six Nations champions Ireland need another top-drawer performance to beat Argentina in their quarter-final and ensure last week's emotional victory over France was not pyrrhic. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND-ARGENTINA (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (1830)

Dortmund out to snap winless streak

BERLIN - Second-placed Borussia Dortmund look to recover from a three-game winless streak and beat Mainz 05 to resume their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Argentine championship

Masked Tevez aims to lift title with Boca Juniors

BUENOS AIRES - Carlos Tevez, wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose during Argentina's poor start to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, will try to help Boca Juniors clinch the domestic league title this weekend. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 18)

Nadal trounces Wawrinka, Djokovic tames Tomic

Former world number one Rafa Nadal displayed more signs of a return to top form with a ruthless 6-2 6-1 hammering of Stan Wawrinka and was joined by Novak Djokovic in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI, moved, 300 words)

- -

WTA: Hong Kong Open (to 18)

Linz Open (to 18)

Tianjin (to 18)

Copy on merit on above tournaments

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, 1st test (to 17)

Cook unbeaten as England edge towards Pakistan total

ABU DHABI - Double-centurion Alastair Cook remained unbeaten on 237 at tea as England stuttered in the afternoon session to 468-5 on the fourth day of the first test on Friday, 55 runs behind Pakistan. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect throughout, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st test, Galle (to 18)

Sri Lanka's Herath leaves West Indies reeling

Rangana Herath took six wickets first-innings wickets to put West Indies in a spin as Sri Lanka enforced the follow-on on the third day of the opening test at Galle on Friday. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect throughout, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 18) Napa, California

American Steele one ahead, McIlroy five off the pace

American Brendan Steele, seeking a second victory on the PGA Tour, takes a one-stroke lead into the second round after opening with a brilliant nine-under-par 63 at the Silverado Resort. World number three Rory McIlroy trails by five shots in the season-opening event on the 2015-16 PGA Tour. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals host Blue Jays in ALDS opener

The Kansas City Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays in the opening game of the best-of-seven American League Division Series to determine which team advances to the World Series. (BASEBALL-ROYALS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Sharks, Red Wings look to stay perfect

The San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings will try to improve to 4-0 when they play the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively, in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real face early banana skin as Bayern head to Istanbul

BELGRADE - Euroleague champions Real Madrid face a tricky trip to Russians Khimki in their opener in Europe's elite club competition while Fenerbahce Istanbul are favourites at home to Bayern Munich. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- - - -

(London desk editor: Toby Davis)