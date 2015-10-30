Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

FIFA

FIFA's Blatter says attacks from sponsors politically motivated

MOSCOW Embattled soccer boss Sepp Blatter has rejected complaints made by the sport's biggest sponsors over a bribery and corruption scandal, saying they were politically motivated and made at the behest of the United States.

Russia 2018 organisers: bid vote was not pre-decided

The Russian team that successfully bid to host the 2018 World Cup had no knowledge of who would win until the vote on choosing a host was publicly announced, the head of the Russian organising committee said on Friday.

RUGBY

World Cup (to 31)

Springboks and Pumas to meet in third-place playoff

LONDON - South Africa face Argentina in the bronze medal match at London's Olympic Stadium after the two sides lost their semi-finals last weekend.

Wallabies get last practice in before final

LONDON - The Australian captain Stephen Moore will take the Wallabies through their last training run at Twickenham ahead of the World Cup final.

All Blacks finish preparations at Twickenham

LONDON - New Zealand, under the guidance of captain Richie McCaw, will have their final practice at Twickenham as they bid to become the first team to win the William Webb Ellis trophy back-to-back.

Evergreen McCaw still leading from the front

LONDON - Richie McCaw has been the world's outstanding loose forward for over a decade and at the age of 34 appears to retain the same energy he did when captaining the All Blacks for the first time as a 23-year-old.

Carter primed for one last hurrah as an All Black

LONDON - Arguably the best flyhalf to have ever played the game, Dan Carter will make his 112th and final New Zealand appearance in Saturday's World Cup final, desperate to go out with a bang after missing the 2011 final victory through injury.

We will also move factboxes on New Zealand and Australia.

SOCCER

Bayern out to extend winning streak

BERLIN - Bayern Munich will attempt to make it 11 wins in a row since the start of the season and go 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt.

La Liga

Deportivo La Coruna v Atletico Madrid (1930)

Atletico face Deportivo aiming to go top of La Liga

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid are aiming for a third straight win when they visit Deportivo La Coruna on Friday. Victory would put them a point clear at the top of the La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona, who play on Saturday.

African families hand over life savings to false agents

AARHUS, Denmark - African families are handing over their life savings to fake football agents who promise to get their child a contract with a European club but instead leave them abandoned on the streets, according to a charity which deals with the problem.

We will have the latest team news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches.

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

Drivers get their first taste of Mexican circuit

MEXICO CITY - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton and his Formula One rivals enter new territory with their first practice laps of the Mexico City circuit that has been revamped since it last hosted a grand prix in 1992.

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

OLYMPICS

For Olympic leaders, the US is back in the game

WASHINGTON - The United States appears to be back at the heart of the Olympic movement after IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday years of wrangling over revenue sharing and failed U.S. attempts to host the Games were "history".

GOLF

European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open (to Nov. 1)

Van Zyl leads in Turkey

South African Jaco van Zyl tops the leaderboard after his second round at the Turkish Open in Antalya.

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore (to Nov. 1)

Majestic Muguruza advances, Kvitova gets reprieve

SINGAPORE - Garbine Muguruza continued her dream debut at the WTA Finals by completing round robin play with a perfect 3-0 record to advance to the semi-finals after a hard fought 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over Petra Kvitova on Friday.

ATP Tour:

Swiss Indoors, Basel (until Nov. 1)

Valencia Open (until Nov. 1)

Copy on merit

GYMNASTICS

World championships, Glasgow (to Nov. 1)

Uchimura targets record sixth all-around title

GLASGOW - Japan's Kohei Uchimura will be eager to flex his muscles across all six apparatus when he chases an unprecedented sixth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships.

From crash mats to Glasgow - Karmakar puts India on the map

GLASGOW - When Dipa Karmakar launches into her soaring vault at the world championships, chances are that none of her rivals will be aware that the foundations of the skill were built on a makeshift vault made by stacking several crash mats on top of each other.

BASKETBALL

Fenerbahce eager to avenge Euroleague defeat by Real

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Real Madrid visit Fenerbahce Istanbul, who are yearning to avenge last season's semi-final defeat by the Spanish giants.

BASEBALL

Mets host Royals in pivotal World Series clash

NEW YORK - The New York Mets try to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven World Series when they send Noah Syndergaard to the mound for a pivotal Game Three clash versus Yordano Ventura and the Kansas City Royals.

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup (to 31)

Wedding Toast the favourite in Distaff on opening day

The $2 million Distaff highlights the opening day's four-race card at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, where five-year-old mare Wedding Toast is installed as the early 4-1 favourite as she bids to improve her 8-for-12 career record. Her biggest challenge is likely to come from Sheer Drama, a 9-2 choice and a winner in her last two starts.

GOLF

Global game urgently needs a bigger ball, says Feherty

Top-level professional golf is headed by an "extraordinary group of players" but the game urgently needs a bigger ball to keep it relevant for the average amateur, says former Ryder Cup player and television analyst David Feherty.

NBA

Cavs' LeBron gets visit from former team

LeBron James faces the team he won his only two National Basketball Association title with when the Cleveland Cavaliers host Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.

Warriors visit Rockets for West finals rematch

Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors visit James Harden and the Houston Rockets in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.

NHL

Lundqvist and Rangers host struggling Leafs

Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers, who have registered at least one point in each of their last five games, host a struggling Toronto Maple Leafs team at Madison Square Garden in one of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.