Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (to 31)

New Zealand and Australia clash in World Cup final

LONDON - Holders New Zealand and Australia meet in the Rugby World Cup final for the first time, each seeking to become the first nation to win the trophy three times. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FINAL (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Julian Linden and Rex Gowar, 600 words)

We will also move sidebars.

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League 1500 unless stated)

Chelsea v Liverpool (1245)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Stoke City

Swansea City v Arsenal

Watford v West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

Chelsea's Mourinho under scrutiny as Liverpool come to town

LONDON - Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was coming under scrutiny as the struggling champions hosted Liverpool in the early game, while leaders Manchester City welcome Norwich City and Arsenal, level on points at the top, visit Swansea City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/1045 AM ET, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Madrid v Las Palmas (1500)

Valencia v Levante (1715)

Villarreal v Sevilla (1715)

Getafe v Barcelona (1930)

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (2105)

Real, Barca look to pull away from third-placed Atletico

MADRID - Leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona can open a four-point gap over third-placed Atletico Madrid with victories at home over promoted Las Palmas and away at Getafe. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Cologne v Hoffenheim

FC Augsburg v Mainz

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Schalke 04 v FC Ingolstadt 04

Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Dortmund will close gap to Bayern with win at Bremen

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund can cut the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to five points with a win at Werder Bremen while third-placed Schalke 04 host Ingolstadt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Juventus v Torino (1700)

Inter Milan v AS Roma (1945)

Juventus hoping to avoid further crisis

TURIN - Juventus try to revive their flagging Serie A campaign when they host neighbours Torino, while leaders AS Roma face fourth-placed Inter Milan, who would go top with a win. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

St Etienne v Stade de Reims (1600)

En Avant Guingamp v FC Lorient

ES Troyes AC v Olympique Lyon

GFC Ajaccio v Girondins Bordeaux

Bastia v Caen

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch championship

Groningen v PEC Zwolle (1730)

Ajax Amsterdam v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)

Excelsior v Vitesse Arnhem (1845)

Graafschap Doetinchem v PSV Eindhoven (1945)

Ajax and PSV seek to stay winning

AMSTERDAM - Leaders Ajax Amsterdam host mid-table Roda JC Kerkrade while champions PSV Eindhoven, level on points at the top, visit bottom side De Graafschap. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Norrkoping in pole position as Swedish season reaches climax

STOCKHOLM - IFK Norrkoping need to beat Malmo on the final day of the season to guarantee the Swedish league title but, with Gothenburg one point behind and AIK theoretically in the hunt, the race will go down to the wire. (SOCCER-SWEDEN/ALLSVENSKAN, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 300 words)

- -

African Champions League

USM Alger (Algeria) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) (1930)

USM Alger host Champions League final first leg

ALGIERS - USM Alger host the Champions League final first leg against four-time winners TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 2200 GMT/ 6 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton aiming for pole in Mexico's return

MEXICO CITY - Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to add to the third championship he won in Texas last weekend by becoming the first Formula One driver in 23 years to take a pole position in Mexico. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open (to Nov. 1)

Van Zyl leads by two shots in Turkey

South African Jaco van Zyl tops the leaderboard by two shots from English pair Richard Bland and Chris Wood heading into the third round of the Turkish Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore (to Nov. 1)

Radwanska wins classic to set up Kvitova final

SINGAPORE - Agnieszka Radwanska rallied past an exhausted Garbine Muguruza to book a maiden appearance in the WTA Finals title match with a 6-7(5) 6-3 7-5 victory over the Spaniard in a classic encounter, setting up a showdown against Petra Kvitova, who stunned Maria Sharapova 6-3 7-6(3) in the second semi-final. (WTA-WOMEN/FINALS, moved, by John O'Brien, 500 words)

- -

ATP Tour:

Swiss Indoors, Basel (to Nov. 1)

Federer and Nadal in semi-final action

BASEL - Top seed Roger Federer faces American Jack Sock and third seed Rafa Nadal takes on Richard Gasquet in the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors with a mouth-watering final in prospect should they both prevail. (TENNIS-MEN/BASEL, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Valencia Open (to Nov. 1)

Pospisil, Sousa, Johnson and Bautista chasing final berths

MADRID - Canada's Vasek Pospisil takes on Joao Sousa of Portugal and American Steve Johnson meets Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain with places in Sunday's final up for grabs. (TENNIS-MEN/VALENCIA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

World championships, Glasgow (to Nov. 1)

Biles chases more gold

GLASGOW - Triple all-around champion Simone Biles aims to bag her third gold this week when she competes in the vault final against 2014 winner Hong Un Jong of North Korea. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mets and Royals clash in Game Four

NEW YORK - The New York Mets host the Kansas City Royals for a pivotal Game Four of Major League Baseball's World Series with the Mets able to level the best-of-seven at 2-2 with a win, while a Royals victory would lift them to 3-1, one win from the trophy. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup (to 31)

American Pharoah and Tonalist challenge for Classic honours

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, on his hugely anticipated farewell from racing, and 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist headline the $5-million Classic, the concluding showpiece of the two-day, 13-race Breeders' Cup extravaganza at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Winless Pelicans host Curry's Warriors

Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans seek their first win of the season when they host Stephen Curry