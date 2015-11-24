Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA seeking life ban for Platini, say his lawyers

PARIS - Michel Platini, seeking election to lead world soccer body FIFA out of the worst corruption scandal in its history, could face a life ban from the sport over funds he received from suspended FIFA head Sepp Blatter, a spokesman for the Frenchman's lawyer said. (SOCCER FIFA/PLATINI (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

- -

Champions League (1945 unless stated)

Group E

BATE Borisov v Bayer Leverkusen (1700)

Barcelona v AS Roma

- -

Group F

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb

Bayern Munich v Olympiakos Piraeus

- -

Group G

Porto v Dynamo Kiev

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Chelsea

- -

Group H

Zenit St Petersburg v Valencia (1700)

Olympique Lyonnais v Ghent

- -

Barca can clinch last 16 spot by avoiding defeat to Roma

BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona can secure a place in the last 16 and top spot in the group with a game to spare if they avoid defeat at home to AS Roma. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAR-ROM/ (PIX, TV) expect by 2130 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Arsenal in must-win game to keep hopes alive

LONDON - Arsenal, who lost 2-1 to Zagreb in the opening match of the Champions League campaign in September, need to win and hope Olympiakos lose to have a chance of overhauling them for second place in Group F. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-DKY/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

- -

Chelsea have last 16 incentive in Haifa

HAIFA, Israel - Chelsea will qualify for the knockout stage from Group G if they beat pointless Maccabi and Dynamo Kiev fail to win away at leaders Porto. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MTA-CHL/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Ori Lewis, 400 words)

- -

Bayern out to secure group spoils against Olympiakos

MUNICH - Bayern Munich will guarantee top spot in Group F if they beat Greece's Olympiakos Piraeus, who need a point to secure their place in the knockout stage. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-OLY/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Leverkusen and Borisov in make-or-break clash

BORISOV, Belarus - Bayer Leverkusen face a tricky trip to BATE Borisov with both sides still chasing a berth in the Champions League last 16. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BBO-LEV (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Van Gaal gives update on United injury worries

MANCHESTER - Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal addresses injury worries ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie at home to his fellow Dutchmen PSV Eindhoven in a news conference. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MNU-PSV/VAN GAAL, expect by 1630GMT/ 11.30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 400 words)

- -

Benitez previews Real's Champions League game at Shakhtar

LVIV, Ukraine - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez holds a news conference looking ahead to Wednesday's Champions League Group A game at Shakhtar Donetsk, his first public appearance since Saturday's 4-0 La Liga thrashing at home to Barcelona. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHA-MAD/BENITEZ, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup final

Britain counting on Murrays to bring home Davis Cup

LONDON - Britain will attempt to win the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years this weekend when they take on Belgium in Ghent, although if they do succeed the Scottish town of Dunblane could argue its name should be enscribed on the trophy. (TENNIS-DAVIS/PREVIEW (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 550 words)

We have also moved a factbox

- - - -

NBA

Warriors aim for record 16-0 start

Ace shooter Steph Curry and the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors bid to run their perfect record to a league-best 16-0 when they host the struggling Los Angeles Lakers (2-11) at the Oracle Arena. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 350 words)

- -

Mavs shoot for 10th win of season in Memphis road game

Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) look to make up ground on the Southwest Division-leading San Antonio Spurs when they visit the Grizzlies (7-7) at FedExForum in Memphis. (NBA-GRIZZLIES/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET/, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Stars go for sixth win in a row, against visiting Senators

The Central Division-leading Dallas Stars (17-4-0) go for their sixth successive victory when they host the Ottawa Senators (10-5-5) at American Airlines Center in one of two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Justin Palmer)