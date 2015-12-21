(Removes SOCCER-ENGLAND/MANAGERS item which moved at 1946 on Dec 20) Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

FIFA

Blatter and Platini banned by FIFA for eight years

ZURICH - FIFA President Sepp Blatter and European soccer boss Michel Platini were both banned from soccer for eight years on Monday for ethics violations, leaving the global game leaderless as it struggles with a swirl of corruption cases.(SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Simon Evans, 700 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Manchester City (2000)

Big incentive for Arsenal

LONDON - Second-placed Arsenal can cut the deficit on shock leaders Leicester City to two points by defeating Manchester City, who are third, at the Emirates Stadium. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5:00 PM ET, by John Geddie, 500 words)

CRICKET

South Africa A v England XI (to 22)

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa - England begin a three-day warm-up against a tough local line-up at the City Oval as they seek to settle selection issues before the start of the test series against South Africa. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

NFL

Saints and Lions play for pride

The New Orleans Saints (5-8) and Detroit Lions (4-9), sitting in last place in their respective divisions, will be playing for pride and little else in the Monday Night matchup. (NFL-SAINTS/ expect by 0430 GMT/1130 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs go for sixth straight against the Pacers

The Southwest division leading San Antonio Spurs go for a sixth straight win when they host the Indianapolis Pacers who are chasing the Cleveland Cavaliers for top spot in the Eastern Conference in one of nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0200 GMT/9:00PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

Thunder look to make noise in LA

The Northwest division leading Oklahoma City Thunder pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers, who will be looking to pullout of a two game losing skid. (NBA-CLIPPERS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Canadiens look to snap streak in Nashville

The Atlantic division leading Montreal Canadiens try to snap a three game losing skid when they pay a visit to the Nashville Predators in one of eight games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Justin Palmer)