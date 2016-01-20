Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 31)

Djokovic denies match-fixing claim after making third round

MELBOURNE - World number one Novak Djokovic swept regally into the third round of the Australian Open before being forced to deny his involvement in the tennis match-fixing scandal that has dogged the first three days of the grand slam. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 650 words)

Ferrer could send 'Rusty' into retirement

MELBOURNE - Spain's David Ferrer could be the man to bring the curtain down on Lleyton Hewitt's illustrious career in what could be an emotional Rod Laver Arena night session on day four of the Australian Open. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom & Greg Stutchbury)

Corruption concerns mount amid mobile sports betting boom

SYDNEY - The rise of mobile betting is transforming global sports wagering faster than regulators can react, flooding the industry with cash and potentially contributing to corruption scandals like the one roiling world tennis, experts and insiders say. (TENNIS-CORRUPTION/MOBILE, moved, by Matt Siegel and Colin Packham, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you all the latest news from England's top flight. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout)

FA Cup third round replays

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)

Liverpool v Exeter City (IV) (2000)

LONDON - Premier League rivals Leicester and Spurs meet for the third time in 10 days with the winners of Wednesday's replay facing a trip to third-tier Colchester United in the fourth round. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

King's Cup, quarter-finals

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1930)

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)

Holders Barca face Bilbao in repeat of last season's final

MADRID - Holders Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, whose 23 Cup triumphs are only surpassed by Barca's 27, clash at the San Mames in a repeat of last season's final and Atletico Madrid, the 2013 winners, play at Celta Vigo. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

NYCFC introduces Patrick Vieira as new head coach

NEW YORK - Former midfielder Patrick Vieira, who earned 107 caps for France and rose to prominence and became club captain with Arsenal, is introduced as head coach of the New York City FC of Major League Soccer. (SOCCER-MLS/VIEIRA, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

RUGBY

England winger Ashton banned, to miss Six Nations

LONDON - England winger Chris Ashton has been banned for 10 weeks by a disciplinary committee for eye gouging and will miss the Six Nations championship. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/ASHTON, moved with update to follow, 200 words)

FIFA

Iraq backing Prince Ali in FIFA election

The Iraq Football Association have pledged their support for Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein in next month's FIFA presidential election, the Jordanian royal said on Wednesday. (SOCCER-FIFA/ALI-IRAQ, moved, 300 words)

German FA backs Infantino for FIFA presidency

BERLIN - The German Football Association said it was backing FIFA presidential candidate Gianni Infantino in his bid to lead global football out of its current crisis. (SOCCER-FIFA/GERMANY, moved, 300 words)

NBA

Bulls shoot for another winning streak

The Chicago Bulls, still dealing with the recent loss of Joakim Noah to injury, will shoot for their first winning streak since the end of a six-game run when they host the defending champion Golden State Warriors. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Raptors eye season-long win streak

The Atlantic division-leading Toronto Raptors will try to win a season-high sixth consecutive game when they host a second place Boston Celtics team that have lost four of their last five road games. (NBA-RAPTORS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs try to regroup, Kings clash with Lakers

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to regroup from their lopsided loss to the Golden State Warriors when they visit the Brooklyn Nets while the Sacramento Kings seek to maintain their recent dominance over the Los Angeles Lakers in two of 11 NBA games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Red Wings try to halt home skid versus Blues

The Detroit Red Wings, seeking their first division title since joining the Eastern Conference, aim to snap a season-worst four-game home skid when they host the St. Louis Blues in one of the three games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v India, 4th ODI, Canberra

Australia win run-fest after India meltdown

Paceman Kane Richardson claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to script India's spectacular collapse and bowl Australia to a 25-run victory in the high-scoring fourth one day international. Australia are 4-0 up in the series.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 400 words)

South Africa v England, fourth test preview

Dominant England aim to complete 3-0 triumph

PRETORIA - England, with a series win already secured, can complete South Africa's ignominious fall from the top of the rankings when the final test of the four-match series starts at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Friday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/PREVIEW, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Alan Baldwin)