- - - -

FIFA

Champagne courts Europe support over Qatar World Cup

FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne says that as head of soccer's governing body he would seek to move the 2022 Qatar World Cup from November-December to late European spring - a step that would please European associations by averting disruption of their season.

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 31)

Rule Britannia in Melbourne as Murray, Konta through

British hearts swelled with pride at Melbourne Park as Andy Murray battled into the Australian Open semi-finals after compatriot Johanna Konta swept into the last four of the women's tournament.

- -

Authorities to review anti-corruption procedures

Tennis officials have launched an independent review into their anti-corruption practices after allegations the Tennis Integrity unit, the sport's watchdog, had been ineffective in stamping out corruption in the game.

- - - -

SOCCER

English League Cup

Manchester City v Everton (1945)

Man City out to dash hopes of an all-Merseyside final

Manchester City stand in the way of an all-Merseyside final at Wembley as Everton take a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg. The winners will face Liverpool on Feb. 28.

- -

King's Cup

Quarter-finals second leg

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1930)

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (2030)

Barcelona on form to reach semis

Holders Barcalona, chasing a fourth domestic Cup triumph in eight years, have beaten Bilbao three times in the final since 2009 and will be aiming to maintain their successful record as they defend a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

- -

Coppa Italia

Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Juventus host Inter Milan in Coppa Italia semi-final

Holders Juventus host Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

- -

PSG take on Toulouse to reach third final

Holders Paris St Germain look to reach a third League Cup final when they host Toulouse at the Parc des Princes.

- -

Dutch league

AZ Alkmaar v SC Cambuur (1730)

NEC Nijmegen v Twente Enschede (1730)

Graafschap Doetinchem v ADO Den Haag (1845)

Excelsior v PSV Eindhoven (1945)

Vitesse Arnhem v PEC Zwolle (1945)

PSV can close gap on leaders Ajax Amsterdam

Champions PSV Eindhoven have a chance to cut Ajax Amsterdam's lead to a single point if they win at Excelsior.

- -

Zhirkov discusses Chelsea's woeful season

Former Chelsea defender Yuri Zhirkov believes Guus Hiddink has calmed the 'psychological' crisis at Stamford Bridge and the Londoners will be battling for the Premier League title again next season.

- - - -

GOLF

Fowler eyes a fifth win in eight months at Torrey Pines

Fresh from victory at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship, American world number four Rickie Fowler targets his fifth title in just eight months at this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. We preview the PGA Tour event won last year by Australian Jason Day.

- - - -

RUGBY

England must restore forward fear-factor, says Jones

Any fans hoping new England coach Eddie Jones might introduce some Wallaby flair to the Six Nations are likely to be disappointed after the Australian said the tournament would be decided first and foremost by the set-piece.

We will also have news from France, Wales, Scotland and Italy head coaches and captains.

We will also have news from France, Wales, Scotland and Italy head coaches and captains.

- - - -

NFL

Could a Super Bowl ever be staged outside the United States?

Munich during Oktoberfest, Rio de Janeiro with its colourful carnival atmosphere or Mexico City amid the lively sounds of mariachi bands? Any of these three locations could end up playing host to a Super Bowl in years to come if the ongoing strategy by the NFL to expand the sport globally continues to gather pace.

- - - -

NBA

Spurs try to avoid first two-game skid

The San Antonio Spurs, returning home after a lopsided defeat to the defending champion Golden State Warriors, will try to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time all season when they host he Houston Rockets.

- -

LeBron's Cavs host struggling Suns

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host a struggling Phoenix Suns team.

- -

Hawks chase Cavs, Warriors host Mavs

The Atlanta Hawks will try to close the gap on the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers when they host the Los Angeles Clippers while the defending champion Golden State Warriors try to push their win streak to five games when they host the Dallas Mavericks in two of eight National Basketball Association games on the schedule.

- - - -

NHL

Caps battle rival Flyers ahead of All-Star break

The first place Washington Capitals, on the final night of action before the All-Star break, host the rival Philadelphia Flyers while the Pacific division-leading Los Angeles Kings host the Colorado Avalanche in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.