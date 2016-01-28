Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australia Open (to 31)

Djokovic puts down Federer fightback to reach final

MELBOURNE - Champion Novak Djokovic foiled a stirring fightback from Roger Federer to defeat the Swiss and charge into a fifth successive grand slam final. Germany's Angelique Kerber has reached her first grand slam final, against champion Serena Williams, after ending Johanna Konta's fairytale run. (TENNIS-OPEN/ WRAPUP 1, (PIX), moved, see also stories by Nick Mulvenney, Greg Stutchbury and Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Spanish King's Cup

Mirandes (II) v Sevilla 1900

Las Palmas v Valencia 2000

Stuttering Valencia seek to book semi-final spot

BARCELONA - Valencia are still yet to win in La Liga under coach Gary Neville and are seeking to boost their morale by booking a place in the King's Cup semi-finals away to Las Palmas having drawn 1-1 at home in the first leg. Sevilla travel to lower league Mirandes having won 2-0 at home. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

- -

English FA Cup

Van Gaal under scrutiny as United go to Derby

LONDON - All eyes will be on Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal when he takes his team to Derby County for an FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday with the fans' boos from their home defeat by Southampton still ringing in his ears. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 400 words)

We will cover managers' news conferences ahead of the fourth-round ties. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- -

Serie A

Goals likely to be in short supply in Milan derby

MILAN - Goals are likely to be in short supply when the misfiring attacks of AC Milan and Inter Milan meet in Sunday's derby at San Siro. (SOCCER-ITALY, (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Dutch league

Roda JC Kerkrade v Utrecht (1730)

Feyenoord v Heerenveen (1945)

Feyenoord's chance to haul in leaders

AMSTERDAM - After three successive losses, third placed Feyenoord can cut back into the lead that the top two sides, Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven, enjoy at the head of the standings if they beat Heerenveen at home. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Singapore Open (to 31)

Spieth in contention at weather-hit Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - World number one Jordan Spieth sits one shot off the pace at the Singapore Open, where unheralded South African Keith Horne holds the first round lead after a weather hit first round. (GOLF-ASIA/ (PIX), moved, by Patrick Johnston, 450 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego (to 31)

Day and Fowler head top-class field at Torrey Pines

Australia's world number two Jason Day, the reigning champion, and fourth-ranked American Rickie Fowler head a strong field that includes three other members of the top 10 for the opening round at Torrey Pines in the 11th PGA Tour event of the 2015-16 season. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2330 GMT/6.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA: Bahamas LPGA Classic, Paradise Island (to 31)

Kim set for title defence at Ocean Club in season opener

South Korean Kim Sei-young, who triumphed last year in a three-way playoff, launches her title defence in the opening round at Ocean Club Golf Course. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Olympiakos out to avenge Real defeat

BELGRADE, Euroleague holders Real Madrid welcome a galvanised Olympiakos Piraeus in a repeat of last season's final, with the Greek side eager to get some measure of revenge against the winners of a record nine titles (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/WRAPUP; story by 2230 GMT/5.30 PM ET; By Zoran Milosavljevic; 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Kubiak calls the shots, through unity and inspiration

Calling the shots is something Gary Kubiak has been doing superbly well for more than three decades, first as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos and then in various coaching positions for multiple teams. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/KUBIAK, expect by 1800 GMT/1:00 PM, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 515 words)

- -

Once risk-averse Rivera turns into 'Riverboat Ron'

Ron Rivera has a chance to become only the fourth man to win a Super Bowl as both a player and head coach, a remarkable feat considering the bleak situation he was in three years ago. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/RIVERA, expect by 1800 GMT/1:00 PM, by Andrew Both, 515 words)

- - - -

NBA

Red-hot Raptors eye 10th straight win

The Toronto Raptors will try to set a franchise record for consecutive victories when they put their nine-game unbeaten streak on the line versus the visiting New York Knicks. (NBA-RAPTORS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Struggling Lakers try to stop Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers, mired in a seven-game skid, will try to avoid a season-long losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls squad that has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Pelicans battle Kings, Grizzlies host Bucks

Olympic gold medallist Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings while Spanish big man Marc Gasol and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Milwaukee Bucks in two o the six National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe sports desk editor: Alan Baldwin)