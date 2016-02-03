Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Newcastle United (1945)

Watford v Chelsea (1945)

Newcastle hoping investment pays off at Everton

LONDON - Newcastle United, the Premier League's biggest spenders in the January transfer window, will look to begin their climb out of the relegation zone when they travel to face Everton, while champions Chelsea visit Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

Spanish King's Cup

Semi-final, first leg

Barcelona v Valencia (2000)

Messi, Iniesta set for ninth King's Cup semi-final

BARCELONA - Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are set to play in their ninth Spanish King's Cup semi-final in 10 seasons when Barcelona host Valencia in the first leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 250 words)

Serie A

Frosinone v Bologna (1730)

Empoli v Udinese (1945)

Fiorentina v Carpi (1945)

Inter Milan v Chievo Verona (1945)

Juventus v Genoa (1945)

Lazio v Napoli (1945)

Palermo v AC Milan (1945)

Sampdoria v Torino (1945)

Verona v Atalanta Bergamo (1945)

Juventus try for 13 wins in a row

MILAN - Second-placed Juventus will attempt to win their 13th Serie A match in a row when they host Genoa while leaders Napoli have a difficult match at Lazio as they defend their two-point advantage. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

En Avant Guingamp v ES Troyes AC (1800)

Nantes v GFC Ajaccio (1800)

Lille v Caen (1800)

Nice v Toulouse (1800)

Olympique Lyon v Girondins Bordeaux (1800)

Stade de Reims v Angers SCO (1800)

Paris St Germain v FC Lorient (2000)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Magnussen returns in new-look Renault F1 team

PARIS - Renault announced the Formula One comeback of Danish driver Kevin Magnussen at the launch on Wednesday of a new-look team that will put the French carmaker back on the starting grid as a constructor. (MOTOR-F1-RENAULT/ (PIX/TV), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa v England, 1st ODI

South Africa, England kick-off ODI series

BLOEMFONTEIN - Hosts South Africa and England kick-off a five-match one-day series with the opener at the Mangaung Oval. The touring side are seeking a notable 'double' in the 50-over format having already claimed the test series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SUPER BOWL

Carolina's 'Big Cat' on the prowl for first Super Bowl

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Jerry Richardson's nickname is "Big Cat" but no one associated with the Carolina Panthers, the team he founded and owns, would dare to call him anything but "Mr. Richardson". (NFL-SUPERBOWL/RICHARDSON (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Greg Lacour, 450 words)

- -

Broncos eye third Super Bowl win to enhance Bowlen's legacy

DENVER - When the Denver Broncos first took the field as charter members of the fledgling American Football League in 1960, the rag-tag team was a source of derision. The Broncos' rise to elite status from their roots as perennial door mats can be attributed in large part to the team's owner since 1984, Pat Bowlen. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/BOWLEN (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Keith Coffman, 480 words)

- -

Elway rebuilds Broncos to lasso another Super Bowl for Denver

SAN FRANCISCO - Hall of Famer John Elway was the last Denver Broncos quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and rode off into retirement on the highest note after the 1998 season. Now serving as team general manager, Elway has refashioned the Broncos into a defensive juggernaut trying to bring another NFL title to Denver. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/ELWAY (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

Kickers can be key to Super Bowl glory

SAN FRANCISCO - Nine of the last 14 Super Bowls have been decided by less than a touchdown and with extra points no longer an automatic exercise, the kickers could have a big say in Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/KICKERS (PIX), expect by 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

- -

Life story a hit but Panthers' Oher is his own toughest critic

SAN FRANCISCO - Seven years ago, Michael Oher's life story was made into a Hollywood movie but the Carolina Panthers offensive tackle says he has only watched it once. Fortunately the critics thought much more of 'The Blindside' than Oher did, giving the film an "It was OK" review. Oher has been just as critical of his own play as the Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/OHER, (FEATURE, PIX) expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words)

- -

Security in Super Bowl spotlight

SAN FRANCISCO - Security officials, including U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and local authorities from the Bay Area FBI field office and Santa Clara police, hold a press briefing on security arrangements for the Super Bowl. (NFL-SUPERBPOWL/SECURITY (PIX, TV), expect by 0100 GMT/ 8 PM ET 400 words)

- -

Mile High City takes on Tobacco Road for Super Bowl 50

SAN FRANCISCO - Carolina has tobacco and NASCAR and Denver, the Mile High City, has marijuana and the Rocky mountains. On Sunday, one of those areas will also be called home to the Super Bowl 50 champions. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/CITIES, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Triumphant Snedeker switches focus to Arizona

Just two days after earning his eighth career victory on the PGA Tour at the weather-hit Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, Brandt Snedeker turns his attention to this week's Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona where fellow American Brooks Koepka will defend the title he won last year by one shot. We preview the PGA Tour event played at the TPC Scottsdale. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors take dazzling show to Washington

The (44-4) Golden State Warriors complete a three-game East Coast trip with a visit to Washington to take on the disappointing Wizards (21-25), who have lost four of their last five games and are in danger of dropping out of playoff contention. (NBA-WIZARDS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Spurs face their nemesis Pelicans

The (40-8) San Antonio Spurs put their 35-game regular season home winning streak on the line when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (18-29), who have beaten the Spurs in four of their past five encounters, in one of 11 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings face Lightning in Atlantic Division battle

The (25-16-8) Detroit Red Wings will look to make up ground on the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers when they visit fellow pursuers the Tampa Bay Lightning