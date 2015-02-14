Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Christchurch (2200)

Australia v England, Melbourne (0330)

McCullum sets tone as NZ score 331-6 v Sri Lanka

CHRISTCHURCH - Brendon McCullum gave the cricket World Cup the explosive opening organisers had hoped for with a blazing 65 as New Zealand scored an imposing 331 for six against Sri Lanka in cold and overcast conditions at Hagley Oval. (CRICKET-WORLD/NZ-SRI (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Greg Stutchbury and John Mehaffey, 400 words)

- -

Australia crush England by 111 runs in opener

MELBOURNE - Aaron Finch smashed a sparkling century as Australia dealt England a 111-run humiliation in their World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. (CRICKET-WORLD/AUS-ENG (PIX), moved with updates at 1109GMT, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- -

World Cup glory beckons, arise 'Sir' Jadeja

NEW DELHI - In his sprawling farmhouse at Jamnagar in the west Indian state of Gujarat, Ravindra Jadeja is often seen riding one of his four horses without even a saddle.

The 26-year-old all-rounder brings the same insouciance into the cricket field -- whether he is bowling, batting or running backwards chasing a skier. (CRICKET-WORLD/INDIA-JADEJA, moved at 0630 GMT/ 1:30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Alpine ski world championships (to 15)

Shiffrin, Kirchgasser and Maze target women's slalom medals

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Reigning world and Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States is the gold medal favourite for the women's slalom where Austrian Michaela Kirchgasser, Slovenia's Tina Maze and Swede Frida Hansdotter are among the leading contenders for podium finishes. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/WOMEN-SLALOM (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

Hirscher, Neureuther among the favourites for men's slalom

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Austria's Marcel Hirscher will be the headliner and gold medal favourite for the concluding men's slalom at Beaver Creek where he will bid to retain the title he claimed in Schladming two years ago. Germany's Felix Neureuther is among the other leading contenders. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/MEN-SLALOM (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations

England v Italy, Twickenham (1430)

Ireland v France, Dublin (1700)

Confident England tackle Italy, Irish face stiff France test

LONDON/DUBLIN - The Six Nations second round swings into action with England expecting to make it two wins in a row when they face Italy at Twickenham, while Ireland and France meet in what should be a much tighter contest between the other two opening weekend winners in Dublin. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/ expect by 1630 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Super rugby round one

Blues v Chiefs, North Harbour (0635)

Sharks v Cheetahs (1505)

Bulls v Stormers (1710)

Sharks debut under new coach

DURBAN - Perennial contenders Sharks begin their Super Rugby season under new coach Gary Gold against a Cheetahs side who are rebuilding after a myriad of defections. (RUGBY-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/ 12 PM ET, 200 words)

- - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach (to 15)

Snedeker, Jones take lead into third round

American Brandt Snedeker, seeking to earn his way back into the Masters after falling outside the top 50 in the world rankings, shares the lead with Australian Matt Jones starting the third round at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/8.00 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Thailand Classic, Hua Hin (to 15)

Hend leads after three rounds

Big-hitting Australian Scott Hend carded a six-under-par 66 in the third round to take a one-stroke lead in the Thailand Classic on Saturday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, ran at 1158 GMT, 300 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Mile races top fields at Millrose Games

NEW YORK - Outstanding match-ups in the men's and women's miles feature in the 108th Millrose Games, staged on the fast indoor track at the Armory. (ATHLETICS-MILLROSE/, expect by 0330 GMT/1030 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

- - -

SOCCER

English FA Cup fifth round

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1245)

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500)

Derby County v Reading (1500)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1730)

Liverpool face tricky visit to Palace without Gerrard

LONDON - Seven-times FA Cup winners Liverpool are without injured captain Steven Gerrard for their fifth-round trip to Crystal Palace. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Tom Hayward and Ian Chadband, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Sevilla v Cordoba (1500)

Real Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1700)

Granada CF v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Malaga v Espanyol (2100)

Stuttering Real look to regain form at home to Deportivo

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid look to bounce back from last weekend's 4-0 drubbing at champions Atletico Madrid when they host promoted Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Caen (1500)

RC Lens v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Lille v Nice

Monaco v Montpellier HSC

Nantes v Bastia

Toulouse v Stade Rennes

PSG aiming for provisional top spot

PARIS - Paris St Germain will claim top spot in Ligue 1, at least provisionally, if they beat lowly Caen at the Parc des Princes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

Serie A

Sassuolo v Fiorentina (1700)

Palermo v Napoli (1945)

Soccer-Napoli aim for fifth successive win

ROME - Third-placed Napoli will be looking for their fifth Serie A win in a row when they visit Palermo while Fiorentina visit Sassuolo. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Jacopo Lomonaco, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne

Bayern Munich v Hamburg SV

Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg

Hoffenheim v VfB Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 04 (1730)

Bayern host Hamburg aiming to protect eight-point lead

BERLIN - Leaders Bayern Munich will try to protect their eight-point advantage when they host struggling Hamburg SV, who have conceded more goals than any other Bundesliga team in Munich as second-placed VfL Wolfsburg take on Bayer Leverkusen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord (1730)

Excelsior v FC Groningen

Vitesse Arnhem v Willem II Tilburg

ADO Den Haag v BAC Breda (1945)

Feyenoord bid to consolidate third place at Heracles

AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord aim to consolidate third place in the Dutch championship at relegation threatened Heracles in the early kick off. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Sweden (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - NBA

All-Star Game weekend

Hall of Fame finalists announced

NEW YORK - Finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be announced at Madison Square Garden as part of the NBA's All-Star Game weekend. (BASKETBALL-FAME/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 300 words)

- -

East and West All-Stars practice

NEW YORK - The star-studded squads for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game practice at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Mid-Season Classic. (BASKETBALL-ALLSTARS/ , expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 325 words)

- - - -

NHL

Predators bid to keep streak going at Devils

The surging Nashville Predators go for their fifth consecutive victory as the league leaders are home to the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens, the Eastern Conference co-leaders, have a home game with the Toronto Maple Leafs in two of 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - (Asia desk editor: Martyn Herman)