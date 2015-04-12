Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

GOLF

Masters (to 12)

Spieth four ahead heading into final round

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Young gun Jordan Spieth, seeking his first major title, takes a four-shot lead over 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose of England into the final round after a record-breaking display at Augusta National. Three-times winner Phil Mickelson trails by five strokes with four-times champion Tiger Woods 10 off the pace. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect first copy by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Larry Fine, Steve Keating, Andrew Both, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

Hamilton extends championship with commanding win

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of the Formula One championship standings with a pole-to-flag victory at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, the Briton leading a Mercedes one-two ahead of Nico Rosberg.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved at 0744 GMT/3.44 AM ET with updates and sidebars following, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1230)

Manchester United v Manchester City (1500)

Chelsea attempt to restore seven-point lead

LONDON - Chelsea bid to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table when they take on west London rivals QPR while United host City in the Manchester derby. (SOCCER-ENGLAND (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 650 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Villarreal (1000)

Espanyol v Athletic Club (1500)

Real Sociedad v Deportivo Coruna (1700)

Cordoba v Elche (1900)

Stuttering Villarreal aim to get back on track

BARCELONA - Villarreal's slide continued as a Diego Castro header gave Getafe a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Sunday but the match was overshadowed by a serious looking injury to Mateo Musacchio.(SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), moved at 1233 GMT/8.33 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

Bundesliga

Cologne v Hoffenheim (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (1530)

Stuttgart can climb off foot of table

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart can move off the bottom of the table with a win at home to Werder Bremen. (SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

St Etienne v Nantes (1200)

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Lille (1500)

Racing Lens v FC Lorient (1500)

Stade Rennes v En Avant Guingamp (1500)

Stade de Reims v Nice (1500)

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1500)

Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Marseille (1900)

Marseille look to revive title hopes

PARIS - Fourth-placed Olympique de Marseille, who are five points behind leaders Paris St Germain, hope to revive their title hopes when they travel to Girondins de Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Serie A

Cesena v Chievo Verona (1030)

Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo (1300)

Lazio v Empoli (1300)

Napoli v Fiorentina (1300)

Torino v AS Roma (1300)

Udinese v Palermo (1300)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (1845)

Roma have chance to close gap on Juve

ROME - AS Roma can cut Juventus' lead at the top to 11 points when they visit Torino while crisis club Napoli host Fiorentina with media speculation rife about coach Rafa Benitez's future. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

Dutch championship

Willem II Tilburg v Feyenoord (1030)

Groningen v SC Cambuur (1230)

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Twente Enschede (1230)

ADO Den Haag v Utrecht (1445)

Feyenoord in line for Europa League spot

AMSTERDAM - Victory for Feyenoord would virtually guarantee third place in the top flight and a berth in next season's Europa League. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup, South Carolina (to 12)

Kerber seeks Charleston win over Keys

Fifth seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany takes on rising American Madison Keys for the title in Charleston, South Carolina, as Kerber seeks to avenge a loss to Keys the last time they met in a WTA final. (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 12)

ATP: Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 12)

All American final in store

Jack Sock, playing in his first ATP final, takes on fellow American Sam Querrey (TENNIS-MEN/HOUSTON, 300 words, expect by 2000GMT)

ATP Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 12)

CYCLING

Kristoff the favourite on Paris-Roubaix cobbles

ROUBAIX, France - Norway's Alexander Kristoff looks to complete a Tour of Flanders/Paris-Roubaix double in the race known as the 'Hell of the North'. (CYCLING-ROUBAIX/, expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Marquez grabs pole in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, riding a Honda, will start on pole position in the Grand Prix of the Americas. (MOTORCYCLING-AMERICAS/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Pelicans and Thunder chase playoff spot

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their quest for the final Western Conference playoff spot with the Pelicans visiting the Houston Rockets and the Thunder playing at the Indiana Pacers in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Tanaka goes for first win against Red Sox

Japanese ace Masahiro Tanaka tries to bounce back from an Opening Day loss to Toronto when the New York Yankees close out a three-game with the visiting Boston Red Sox, who will pitch Clay Buchholz, in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Martyn Herman)