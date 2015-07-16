Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Spieth makes fast start as Woods toils early on

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - American whizzkid Jordan Spieth, hoping to make it three major victories in a row, got into his stride quickly in the first round of the 144th British Open. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 650 words)

- - - -

FIFA

Switzerland extradites first official to U.S. in FIFA case

ZURICH - Swiss authorities said on Thursday they had extradited to the United States an official detained in a U.S. corruption investigation into world soccer's governing body FIFA. (SOCCER-FIFA/SWISS, by Katharina Bart, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Red-hot Froome expected to attack again in stage 12

PLATEAU DE BEILLE, France - Overall leader Chris Froome is expected to hammer his rivals again in the 12th stage, a 195-km mountainous ride ending with the punishing ascent of the Plateau de Beille. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Armstrong joins charity ride on Tour route

MURET, France - Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is taking part in a charity ride on the route of the Tour de France, one day ahead of the race. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Anthony Paone and Julien Prétot)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia, second test at Lord's (to 20)

Warner's rash moment halts Australian charge

LONDON - David Warner's rush of blood was the only blemish for Australia who moved smoothly to 104 for one at lunch on the first day of the second Ashes test against England at Lord's.(CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round 1)

Wallabies, Springboks looking for statements of intent

SYDNEY - Australia and South Africa, with four World Cup triumphs between them, will both be out to make a clear statement in their Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane as they look ahead to rugby's showpiece tournament in England later this year. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

We also moved an accompanying factbox

- -

Wallabies go back to the future for Springbok test

SYDNEY - Australia went back to the future on Thursday when Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell, Greg Holmes and halfbacks Will Genia and Quade Cooper were recalled to Wallabies colours for the Rugby Championship opener against South Africa. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA-TEAM), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Pan Am medal fight moves to new arenas

TORONTO - Canada and the United States take their battle for top spot on the Pan American Games medal table to new territory with badminton and tennis wrapping up and basketball, track cycling, handball, volleyball and golf all getting underway. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- -

Pan Am gold, not Claret Jug, the focus of Canadian trio

TORONTO - Most golf fans will be focused on the British Open and the Claret Jug this weekend but at a course north of Toronto Pan Am gold is the objective for Canada's Lori Kane, a seven-time LPGA Tour winner, National Hockey League referee Garrett Rank and 18-year-old Austin Connelly, who counts Jordan Spieth as a close friend and occasional practice partner. (GAMES-PANAM/GOLF (PIX), expect 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship (to 19) Auburn, Alabama

Tour's lesser lights gather at Grand National

While the game's leading players are competing in the third major of the year at this week's British Open, the lesser lights on the PGA Tour will be teeing it up at the Barbasol Championship, a new event being staged on the par-71 Grand National layout at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Attitude a prime factor on the secondary U.S. tour

Nobody on the secondary Web.com Tour really wants to be there, but a positive attitude can make all the difference for veterans and rookies alike. Mathew Goggin, a 41-year-old Australian, and American Smylie Kaufman are at opposite ends of the spectrum. (GOLF-PGA/SECONDARY (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 650 words)

- - - -

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 19) Sylvania, Ohio

Ko set for title defence at Highland Meadows

New Zealand's world number two Lydia Ko, seeking her third LPGA title of the season, launches her title defence in the opening round at Highland Meadows Golf Club. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Desk Editor: Justin Palmer)