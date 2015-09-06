Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:
- - - -
TENNIS
U.S. Open (to 13)
Williams family show takes centre stage at U.S. Open
NEW YORK - The Williams family show takes centre stage at the U.S. Open with Venus and Serena seeing back-to-back action on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. World number one Novak Djokovic highlights the evening session when he meet Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 600 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Italian Formula One Grand Prix
Dominant Hamilton wins to extend F1 championship lead
MONZA, Italy - Lewis Hamilton enjoyed an utterly dominant Italian Grand Prix victory on Sunday to take a 53-point lead in the Formula One championship after Mercedes team mate and closest rival Nico Rosberg retired with his engine in flames. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved at 1335GMT/9.35AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Euro 2016 qualifiers (to 8)
Group A
Latvia v Czech Republic (1700)
Turkey v Netherlands (1700)
Iceland v Kazakhstan (1945)
Group B
Wales v Israel (1700)
Bosnia v Andorra (1945)
Cyprus v Belgium (1945)
Group H
Malta v Azerbaijan (1700)
Norway v Croatia (1700)
Italy v Bulgaria (1945)
- -
Wales and Iceland on the brink
Iceland can reach their first-ever major finals while Wales will do so for the first time since 1958 by winning their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Israel respectively. (SOCCER-EURO/ (PIX), expect throughout)
- -
African Nations Cup qualifiers (to 6)
Group B
Central African Republic v DR Congo (1600)
Madagascar v Angola (1330)
Group C
Benin v Mali (1500)
Group E
Kenya v Zambia (1300)
Group F
Libya v Cape Verde Islands (1700)
Group G
Chad v Egypt (1430)
Group H
Mauritius v Mozambique (1100)
Group I
Sierra Leone v Ivory Coast (1700)
Group J
Lesotho v Algeria (1300)
Group L
Swaziland v Malawi (1500)
Zimbabwe v Guinea (1500)
Group M
Gambia v Cameroon (1530)
- -
Nations Cup qualifiers continue
JOHANNESBURG - There are 12 matches as the second round of qualifiers for the 2017 finals in Gabon is completed. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)
- -
GOLF
PGA Tour:
Deutsche Bank Championship (to 7), Norton, Massachusetts
Former Deutsche Bank winner Charley Hoffman vaulted into the lead with an eight-under-par 63 while U.S. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth missed his second straight cut. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), moved, 400 words)
- -
European Tour: Russian Open (to 6), Moscow
Copy on merit
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to 13)
Italian Aru in front going into Stage 15
MADRID - Overall leader Fabio Aru of Italy leads Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 26 and 49 seconds respectively going into Stage 15. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
Tour of Britain (to 13)
Copy on merit
- - - -
ATHLETICS
IAAF Berlin World Challenge
Copy on merit
- - - -
SOCCER
FC Dallas visits Columbus Crew in East-West clash
Columbus Crew, three points out of first place in the Eastern Conference after going unbeaten in more than a month, host West contender FC Dallas in the only match on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER/MLS, expect by 0200 GMT/2200 PM ET, 200 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Angels host Rangers in American League West showdown
The Los Angeles Angels are scheduled to send left-hander Hector Santiago to the mound against the Texas Rangers in a game both teams need to win to stay in touch with the American League-West leading Houston Astros. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)
- - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)