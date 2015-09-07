Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifiers (to 8, 1845 GMT unless stated)

Group D

Poland v Gibraltar

Ireland v Georgia

Scotland v Germany

Group F

Finland v Faroe Islands

N Ireland v Hungary

Romania v Greece

Group I

Armenia v Denmark (1600)

Albania v Portugal

Northern Ireland aim to end 30-year wait

Northerrn Ireland will clinch a place at their first major finals since the 1986 World Cup with a win over Hungary in Belfast while Scotland need to beat world champions Germany for the first time since 1959 to revive their flagging campaign when the Euro 2016 qualifiers continue on Monday. (SOCCER-EURO/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Spain coach and players preview Macedonia qualifier

SKOPJE - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players hold news conferences previewing the holders' Euro 2016 qualifier away to Macedonia on Tuesday. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Soccerex, Manchester

Prince Ali hints he will stand for FIFA presidency again

MANCHESTER, England - Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, beaten in May's FIFA presidential election by Sepp Blatter, strongly hinted he will stand for the position again while speaking to delegates at the Soccerex business convention on Monday. (SOCCER-CONVENTION/ALI, moved, by Mike Collett and Simon Evans)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 13)

Italian Aru has slight edge over Rodriguez before 15th stage

MADRID - Overall leader Fabio Aru of Italy has a one-second advantage over Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez heading into stage 15, a 185-kilometre slog from Luarca to Ermita de Alba which includes seven punishing climbs. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Tour of Britain (to 13)

Copy on merit

CRICKET

Australia's whipping boy Watson to be missed from test arena

MEKBOURNE - The retirement of all-rounder Shane Watson robs test cricket of one of its most enigmatic characters, while depriving Australian fans of their favourite whipping boy in the red-ball game. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/WATSON, moved, by Ian Ransom, 700 words)

BASEBALL

Nationals and Mets start crucial series

Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer is scheduled to take his 2.89 ERA to the mound against New York Mets left-hander Jon Niese in the first of a three-game series between the top two teams in the National League East, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)